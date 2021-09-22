Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus contemplating swap deal for Gunners star; club negotiating for Barcelona prodigy, and more - 22nd September 2021

Arsenal will look to continue their winning streak when they welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Emirates on Wednesday in a third-round EFL Cup game. The Gunners demolished West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the second round, and have also won their last two games in the 2021-22 Premier League.

Meanwhile, off the field, Juventus are contemplating a swap deal for a Swiss midfielder who was close to leaving Arsenal in the summer. Moreover, the Gunners are negotiating for a Barcelona star who could be available for €20 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 22 September 2021.

Juventus contemplating swap deal involving Weston McKennie and Granit Xhaka

Juventus are offering Weston McKennie for Granit Xhaka

Juventus are contemplating a swap deal for Weston McKennie and Granit Xhaka, according to Daily Cannon via Tuttomercatoweb. The Swiss international was close to cutting his ties with Arsenal in the summer. Meanwhile, Xhaka was all set to join AS Roma before the Gunners did a U-turn and tied him to a contract extension till 2024.

However, the Swiss midfielder is not expected to stay at the Emirates that long. Juventus are ready to take him to Serie A in January, and are also willing to offer McKennie for Xhaka's services.

The Bianconeri only signed the American in the summer after a successful loan spell. But Massimiliano Allegri apparently doesn't want McKennie in the squad. The American is an enticing option for Arsenal, as he could be an upgrade on Xhaka. The American registered six goals and four assists in 46 games across competitions last season, but he also picked up five yellow cards.

In contrast, Xhaka managed only one goal and two assists for the Gunners in 45 games last season, picking up eight yellow and one red card. Xhaka also got a straight red against Manchester City this season, so Arsenal won't mind letting him go if they secure McKennie as part of the deal.

Arsenal negotiating €20-million deal for Riqui Puig

Arsenal want Riqui Puig at the Emirates.

Arsenal are in touch with Barcelona over a move for Riqui Puig, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Gunners remain eager for midfield reinforcements, and have identified the Spaniard as a possible target.

Puig was once considered one of the hottest prospects in Europe, but he has failed to live up to his billing. The Spaniard has struggled to break into the Barcelona team under Ronald Koeman. Arsenal are ready to offer him a fresh start, and the Blaugrana are apparently willing to let him leave for €20 million.

Matteo Guendouzi's loan deal to Marseille includes an option to buy

Marseille have the option to convert Matteo Guendouzi's loan deal to a permanent transfer.

Marseille have an option to convert Matteo Guendouzi's loan deal to a permanent transfer, according to Sport Witness via La Provence.

The Arsenal midfielder joined the Ligue 1 giants on loan this summer, and has hit the ground running. The Gunners are not too eager for him to return, though, owing to his strained relationship with Mikel Arteta.

It now appears that Guendouzi's loan deal may be converted to a permanent deal for €11 million. However, it is not clear what conditions have to be fulfilled for that to happen.

