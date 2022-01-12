Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus duo prefers move to Emirates; Valencia afforded chance to sign Spanish defender, and more - 12 January 2022

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League after 20 games. The Gunners are hoping to secure Champions League football for the first time under Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, two Juventus players prefer a move to Arsenal. Elsewhere, Valencia have been afforded a chance to sign a Gunners defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 12th January 2022.

Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur Melo both prefer to join Arsenal, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta dello Sport. The Juventus duo is tipped to move away from Turin, and the Gunners have been linked with both players.

Kulusevski enjoyed a superb 2020-21 campaign, but has been subdued since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri this summer. The Swede has struggled for chances, and is likely to be allowed to leave. Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the 21-year-old, who is also interested in a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have courted the player for a while, but are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete bid. Despite Federico Chiesa's injury, the Bianconeri remain eager to offload Kulusevski.

Arsenal previously identified him as an upgrade to Nicolas Pepe, who could leave the Emirates this year. The north London side are looking to upgrade their attack this year, and could be tempted to snap up the Swede.

Arthur is another player who could be offloaded by Juventus this year. Like the Swede, the Brazilian has also been linked with the Gunners. Arsenal are looking to bolster their options in midfield, and Arthur is of interest for manager Mikel Arteta.

The former Barcelona player has also been linked with a move to Sevilla. However, Arthur would prefer to join the Gunners instead. It is not clear whether Arsenal would follow up on their interest in Arthur and Kulusevski this month.

Valencia have been afforded a chance to sign Pablo Mari, according to The Hard Tackle via Goal Brazil.

The Spaniard was one of Mikel Arteta's first signings at Arsenal, but has dropped the pecking order recently. The Gunners are willing to cash in on him this month. Mari has been disillusioned by the lack of minutes at the Emirates, and is eager to move to rejuvenate his career.

Valencia are one of the clubs offered his services. The La Liga side are looking for a bargain option to bolster their backline. Mari fits the bill, and could ply his trade in Spain if Valencia can strike a deal with Arsenal.

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun joins Middlesbrough on loan

Folarin Balogun has joined Middlesbrough on loan.

Folarin Balogun has joined Middlesbrough on loan, Arsenal have confirmed. The 20-year-old has struggled for opportunities at the Emirates. The Gunners wanted him to gain first-team exposure on loan. Boro beat off stiff competition to secure the services of the 20-year-old.

The Championship side will pay a portion of the Englishman's wages, according to Football Insider. Arsenal will also receive £1 million in loan fees for Balogun.

