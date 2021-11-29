Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus enter race for Gunners striker; club face competition from Manchester United for Ajax ace, and more - 29th November 2021

Arsenal continued their quest for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday. The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League table after 13 games, tied on points with fourth-placed West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Juventus have entered the race to sign an Arsenal striker whose current contract expires next summer. Elsewhere, The Gunners face competition from Manchester United for an Ajax star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 29th November 2021.

Juventus enter race for Alexandre Lacazette

Juventus have entered the race to sign Alexandre Lacazette.

Juventus have entered the race to sign Alexandre Lacazette, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman's association with Arsenal is set to come to an unceremonious end next summer. Lacazette is in the final year of his current contract with The Gunners. The north London side are not planning to hand him an extension, though.

Lacazette joined Arsenal in the summer of 2017. He has blown hot and cold during his time at the Emirates. He dropped down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta at the start of this season. However, Lacazette has wrestled back into first XI of late.

That may have no bearing on his future at the club, though, as Arsenal are still willing to let him leave. Arteta has provided an injection of youth into his team this summer, and could target a young striker next year. Juventus are keeping a close eye on Lacazette's situation, and could dive for him next year.

Nicolò Schira @NicoSchira #AFC Alexandre #Lacazette is geared not to extend his contract with #Arsenal (expires in June 2022). He is getting ready to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. #transfers Alexandre #Lacazette is geared not to extend his contract with #Arsenal (expires in June 2022). He is getting ready to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. #transfers #AFC

The Bianconeri have struggled in front of goal this season. Massimiliano Allegri wants a new striker next year, and The Gunners star is among his shortlisted targets. Arsenal do not want to lose Lacazette in January, but could change their stance if they receive a suitable offer for his services.

Arsenal to face competition from Manchester United for Noussair Mazraoui

Arsenal could face competition from Manchester United for the signature of Noussair Mazraoui.

Arsenal could face competition from Manchester United for the signature of Noussair Mazraoui, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes.

The Moroccan has been a revelation for Ajax, and is wanted by The Gunners. However, The Red Devils are plotting to ruin Mikel Arteta's plans by targeting the 24-year-old next year.

Arsenal are planning to bring in a new right-back to provide competition for Takehiro Tomiyasu. Arteta has identified Mazraoui as an option. However, The Gunners could have a fight on their hands to secure the player. Apart from Manchester United and Arsenal, Leeds United are also reportedly in the fray for the Moroccan.

Saint-Etienne interested in Arsenal's Folarin Balogun

Saint-Etienne are interested is Folarin Balogun.

Saint-Etienne are interested in Folarin Balogun, according to The Sun. The 20-year-old is likely to leave Arsenal on loan in January, with Middlesbrough the favourites to secure his services. However, the Ligue 1 side are also keen on The Gunners prodigy and have already sent scouts to watch him play.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Folarin Balogun has been a revelation for the Arsenal youth side, and broke into their senior team last season. The 20-year-old has two goals and one assist for the senior team from nine games.

Edited by Bhargav