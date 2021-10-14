Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus planning January move for Gunners star; Hector Bellerin doesn't want return to Emirates, and more - 13th October 2021

Arsenal remain interested in offloading the deadwood at the club. The Gunners have turned their focus to talented young players in the transfer market of late. Mikel Arteta plans to continue that trend next year as well.

Meanwhile, Juventus are planning to move for a German goalkeeper, who plays for Arsenal, in January. Elsewhere, Hector Bellerin doesn't want to return to the Emirates at the end of his current loan deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 13th October 2021.

Juventus planning January move for Bernd Leno

Juventus are planning to move for Bernd Leno in January.

The Bianconeri are looking for a replacement for Wojciech Szczesny in January. and believe the Arsenal star could be well suited for the role. The arrival of Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates has forced the German down the pecking order. Leno is expected to leave the Gunners next year in search of regular football, and Juventus want to take him to Turin.

The German goalkeeper has been vocal about his frustrations at Arsenal in recent times. Leno was the first choice for the Gunners last season. But after letting in nine goals in his first three games this campaign, he was replaced between the sticks by new boy Ramsdale.

The Englishman has gone from strength to strength since then, and has established himself as Mikel Arteta's preferred choice. That has made Leno to consider his future at Arsenal.

Arsenal are willing to consider his departure, but might have to bring in a suitable replacement. Leno's current deal expires in the summer of 2023, so the Gunners could be tempted to cash in on him at the turn of the year. Apart from Juventus, Inter Milan are also interested in the German custodian.

Hector Bellerin doesn't want return to Emirates at the end of his loan tenure

Hector Bellerin wants to extend his stay with Real Betis.

Hector Bellerin wants to extend his stay with Real Betis, the player has revealed. The Arsenal right-back joined the La Liga side on a season-long loan this summer. Betis have the option of signing the Spaniard permanently at the end of the season.

Speaking to El Desmarque, as relayed by Sports Mole, Bellerin has hinted that he does not want to return to the Emirates next summer.

“I don’t know, but I’ve always said if I didn’t want to be here next season, I wouldn’t have come from the beginning. There are many things to be decided, but what I want to do is enjoy this season that I am here. And what has to happen will happen,” said Bellerin.

Galatasaray negotiating with Arsenal for Mohamed Elneny

Galatasaray have initiated negotiations with Arsenal to sign Mohamed Elneny in January.

Galatasaray have initiated negotiations with Arsenal to sign Mohamed Elneny in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Fanatik. Elneny's current deal with the Gunners expires next summer, and he is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans at the club.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are eager to secure his services in January. The player himself is open to a move to the Turkish league, after spending the 2019-20 campaign on loan with Besiktas

