Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus willing to include Arthur in offer for Thomas Partey; club inching closer to Leicester City midfielder, and more - 9 May 2022

Arsenal will eye a third-placed finish in the Premier League this season. Manager Mikel Arteta has taken his team to within one point of Chelsea in third place, with three games left to play.

Meanwhile, Juventus are willing to include Arthur in their offer for Thomas Partey. Elsewhere, the Gunners are inching closer to a Leicester City midfielder.

Arsenal



A massive result at Emirates Stadium!



On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 9th May 2022:

Juventus willing to include Arthur in offer for Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are ready to include Arthur Melo in their offer for Thomas Partey, according to AS. The Brazilian midfielder is a long-term target for Arteta. The Spaniard will be afforded the opportunity to add the 25-year-old to his roster this summer.

Arthur has cut a sorry figure since moving to Turin in 2020. The Brazilian is not a part of manager Massimiliano Allegri's plans for the upcoming season. The Bianconeri are ready to let Arthur leave this summer and are planning to use him to sweeten a deal for Partey.

The Ghanaian has been quite impressive when fit this season and has become a mainstay in the Gunners' midfield. However, there's reportedly a fallout between the 28-year-old and Arteta, which could see him leave at the end of the season.

Juventus want a new midfielder as they look to assert their dominance in Serie A next season. The Bianconeri have made Jorginho their primary target but are aware that prising him away from Chelsea won't be easy.

They have identified Partey as a viable alternative, although they are reluctant to match Arsenal's €35 million valuation of the Ghanaian. The Bianconeri now want to add Arthur in their offer, which could be enticing for Arteta, as the Brazilian would be a fine fit in the Spaniard's midfield.

Arsenal inching closer to Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans (left) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are edging closer to securing the signature of Youri Tielemans, according to The Sun.

The Belgian has consistently been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League. Leicester City could be willing to offload him this summer of they receive a bid of £40 million.

Transfer News Live
Arsenal are closing in on a £40million deal for Leicester star Youri Tielemans but Real Madrid are waiting in the wings should the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League.

(Source: Sun Sport)



(Source: Sun Sport) Arsenal are closing in on a £40million deal for Leicester star Youri Tielemans but Real Madrid are waiting in the wings should the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Arsenal are closing in on a £40million deal for Leicester star Youri Tielemans but Real Madrid are waiting in the wings should the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/lbheYBhSLS

The Gunners are eager to add the 25-year-old to their kitty, with Arteta identifying midfield as an area that requires attention.

Real Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the player and could pounce if Arsenal fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. However, with the Gunners firmly in control of their fate, Tielemans looks set to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Mohamed Elneny opens up on his future

Mohamed Elneny (right) could leave the Emirates for free this summer.

Mohamed Elneny has said that he's not breaking sweat over his expiring contract. The Egyptian is in the final two months of his contract and has not been offered a new deal yet.

Speaking after the win on Sunday, Elneny said that he is focused on helping the Gunners secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

"Everyone is focused on achieving the club’s objective. which is to qualify for the Champions League. The club will speak with the players regarding contract renewals in due course," said Elneny.

