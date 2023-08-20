Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Kyle Walker-Peters backed for Emirates move; Gunners struggling to offload Kieran Tierney, and more - August 20, 2023

Arsenal have strengthen their squad this summer after finishing second in the Premier League last season. Manager Mikel Arteta, though, remains keen for further reinforcements before the end of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has been backed to move to the Emirates. Elsewhere, the Gunners are struggling to find a suitor for defender Kieran Tierney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 20, 2023:

Kyle Walker-Peters backed for Emirates move

Kyle Walker-Peters could be an option for Arteta.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs reckons Kyle Walker-Peters could be willing to move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal were dealt a blow in the first game of the season last weekend when Jurrien Timber picked up an ACL injury. The Dutchman is expected to miss a chunk of the campaign due to the issue.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Timber was expected to play a prominent role after joining from Ajax this summer.

"I feel really sorry, as I'm sure everybody does, for Jurrien Timber. He only just joined but has great attitude, a big personality and is the type of signing that could make a significant difference to Arsenal in terms of quality and also depth," said Jacobs.

He added:

"Even though everybody's talking about the Declan Rice arrival, and even Kai Havertz. Timber was going to be very important to Arsenal in the first half of the season. Now, this ACL injury changes the complexion."

Jacobs went on to warn that Walker-Peters would need game time assurances to join the north London side.

"But when you look to bring someone in, you can't necessarily go for somebody that - once Timber returns - is not going to have an integral role within the team. This is where I think Arsenal need to be diplomatic in who they're looking for," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"A player like Kyle Walker-Peters could be open to the move but would still want guarantees of minutes and game-time.

"I wonder whether Arsenal will look for more of a stop gap than necessarily a permanent-type signing in order to ensure that they don't rock the boat or the chemistry within the side."

Walker-Peters' contract with Southampton expires in 2025, so prising him away could be a costly affair.

Arsenal struggling to offload Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney's time at the Emirates is coming to an end.

Arsenal are struggling to offload Kieran Tierney this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Scottish full-back is surplus to requirements under Arteta, who has preferred to use Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Gunners are now pushing to cash in on Tierney before the end of the month.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that no club have registered a serious interest in the player so far.

"His time at Arsenal is ticking down, but no clubs have seriously come to the table for him at this point.

"But there’s no spot in the team for him right now at Arsenal. I think that would only really change in the event of an injury crisis, so Arsenal are looking to move him on. But whenever there has been a sniff of interest so far, it’s moved on quite quickly," said Jones.

Tierney has been heavily linked with a return to Celtic.

Defensive duo unlikely to arrive at Emirates this summer

Benjamin Pavard is likely to be on the move this summer.

Ivan Fresneda and Benjamin Pavard are unlikely to move to the Emirates this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have been forced into the market for defensive reinforcements following the ACL injury to Timber. Fresneda and Pavard are among the names being linked to the Gunners.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the club are not working to sign either player right now.

"Arsenal have been tracking Ivan Fresneda for a long time, but they’re not actively working on a deal this summer, at least not right now anyway.

"I believe the player’s eventual fee will be around €10 – 12 million. As for Benjamin Pavard – it is no secret ... Arsenal were only informed of the conditions of the deal but never actually sent any bid to Bayern," wrote Romano.

Pavard is expected to leave Bayern Munich this summer and is also wanted at Manchester United.