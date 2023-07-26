Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe turns down Gunners; club open to Kieran Tierney departure, and more - July 26, 2023

Arsenal lock horns with Barcelona at the SoFi Stadium on Wednesday (July 26) in their next pre-season game. Mikel Arteta’s men are coming off a defeat to Manchester United in another friendly last weekend.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain top scorer Kylian Mbappe has turned down an offer to move to the Emirates this summer. Elsewhere, the Gunners are ready to offload defender Kieran Tierney for a fair price.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 26, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe turns down Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe will not arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has turned down Arsenal's advances, according to Nacional. The French midfielder has been put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, and clubs are lining up for his signature.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions runs out at the end of next season, but he has decided against signing an extension. The Parisians are adamant that he won’t leave for free and are ready to listen to offers for Mbappe this year.

The Gunners are among the clubs vying for his signature. The London side have the space in their squad for a player like Mbappe and also have the finances to afford a potential deal.

However, the Frenchman has turned down a move to the Emirates, as he has eyes only for Real Madrid. The La Liga giants remain the frontrunners for his services and could be tempted to sanction a massive bid for the player in the coming days.

Gunners open to Kieran Tierney departure

Kieran Tierney (right) is linked with a departure from the Emirates this summer

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Kieran Tierney this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Scottish left-back dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates last season following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Tierney has struggled for game time under Arteta recently, and his situation is unlikely to improve next campaign.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side are not actively looking to offload Tierney but remain open to his departure.

“Kieran Tierney – This story has gone a little quiet, but it remains one to watch later in the window. It’s quiet now, but it could change. Arsenal are not desperate to sell Tierney, but they’d just consider that option if an important bid arrives,” wrote Romano.

Romano also provided an update on Charlie Patino, who's expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

“Charlie Patino – Another story that’s gone quiet following initial reports. My understanding is that Arsenal are receiving loan bids for Charlie Patino, but the player prefers a permanent move, and it would include a buy back option clause for Arsenal, of course,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“At the moment, there’s still nothing advanced or close to being completed. I think it would be a very smart option on the market for a number of clubs, to be honest, so let’s see who ends up moving for him.”

Arteta is streamlining his squad ahead of a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal closing in on Bitello

Arsenal are close to completing a deal for Bitello, according to Tutto Mercato Web. The Gremio midfielder has emerged as a target for Arteta this summer.

The Spanish manager remains keen to improve his options in the middle of the park, despite investing heavily on Declan Rice. Bitello is also wanted in Serie A but looks set to move to the Premier League.

The Gunners are already in talks with the Brazilian side for the 23-year-old. Gremio initially wanted €10 million to part ways with the player but have reportedly agreed to let him leave for €8 million. There’s a degree of risk associated with the move, as Bitello is not proven at the highest level.