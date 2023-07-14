Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Lille backed to sign Folarin Balogun; Thomas Partey close to Saudi Arabia move, and more - July 14, 2023

Arsenal are putting all their efforts into assembling a stellar squad this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has roped in Kai Havertz from Chelsea but remains intent to adding more new faces.

Meanwhile, Lille have been backed to secure a move for striker Folarin Balogun this summer. Elsewhere, midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly close to moving to the Middle East.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 14, 2023:

Lille backed to sign Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson reclons Lille could push to secure the services of Folarin Balogun this summer.

The USNMT international has reportedly been put up for sale by Arsenal this summer and is generating interest from Ligue 1. Balogun enjoyed a stunning loan spell with Reims last season but finds himself surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Balogun could replace Jonathan David at Lille if the Canadian moves this summer.

“One club who might be worth keeping an eye on would be Lille – if they’re able to cash in on Jonathan David this summer, which would probably be for a similar price tag, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were to look into Balogun’s situation,” wrote Johnson.

However, Johnson warned that the Gunners’ £50 million valuation of the 22-year-old could deter his suitors from France.

“Arsenal’s reported £50m asking price is a lot. He’s essentially only had one really good prolific season – don’t get me wrong.

"He’s a very exciting talent, and I think there will be more to come from him at club level and also with the US Men’s National Team, but to be talking about £50m now seems very steep and will almost certainly prohibit a return to Ligue 1,” wrote Johnson.

Balogun reportedly wants a permanent departure from the Emirates this summer and has no desire to go out on loan again.

Thomas Partey close to Saudi Arabia move

Thomas Partey is close to an agreement with a Saudi Arabian club, according to journalist Nawaf Al-Aqeel via The Daily Cannon.

The Ghanaian enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 season with the Gunners but is not part of plans for next season. With Arteta’s pursuit of midfield reinforcements, the 30-year-old is eager to leave the Emirates.

Clubs in the Middle East have been courting Partey for a while, but it was previously believed that he would prefer to stay in Europe. The player reportedly wanted to move to Juventus and had even held talks with the Bianconeri to facilitate a move to Serie A. However, the transfer has failed to materialise, with the Italian side only ready to offer €18-20 million for Partey.

The Gunners remain keen to offload the Ghanaian this summer, and recent reports have claimed that Al Nassr are willing to pay €30 million for his signature. However, Arsenal are apparently holding out for £30 million.

Arsenal complete Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber moves, official announcement pending

Arsenal have completed moves for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with both players for quite some time, and multiple reports have claimed that both players have joined the club. However, the lack of official confirmation from the Emirates has unsettled fans.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that an official announcement depends on the north London side.

“I know Arsenal fans are desperate to hear official announcements on Declan Rice, but I can’t control that. It’s not on journalists to say when clubs will announce deals, only the club can do this, but I’m not changing my position, despite rumours – I’m told it’s just a matter of announcement, Arsenal have everything ready for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I already said that both deals are done, that’s it, nothing else. Only Arsenal can decide about announcements, and this is the same for any club.”

Arteta has allowed Granit Xhaka to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer, and Rice is likely to take his place in the team.

