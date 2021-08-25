Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City monitoring Gunners star as Harry Kane alternative, club have chance to sign French midfielder on loan, and more - 25th August 2021

Arsenal are planning further changes to their squad before the end of the month.

The Gunners have already invested heavily in Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale. But Mikel Arteta remains eager for more additions before the window closes.

Arsenal could look to offload one of their star strikers as Manchester City search for Harry Kane alternatives.

The Gunners have the chance to secure a French midfielder they have been tracking for a while. Arteta is also close to offloading a Brazilian.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 25, 2021.

Manchester City monitoring Arsenal star as Harry Kane alternative

Manchester City could turn to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the eleventh hour if they fail in their pursuit of Harry Kane, according to The Express.

The Gabon international has been linked with a move away from the Emirates, but he is eager to continue his association with Arsenal. However, the Gunners are willing to listen to offers for him as Mikel Arteta’s squad revamp continues.

The Spaniard is under immense pressure to perform after falling to back-to-back defeats at the start of the season.

Arsenal were without Aubameyang for their opening day defeat to Brentford and the Gabon international came off the bench in the defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Gunners are wary that their star striker might be on the wane, having endured a poor 2020-21 season. The London side, as such, are willing to cash in on him.

Manchester City are desperate to sign a striker as a replacement for Sergio Aguero. Kane is Pep Guardiola’s preferred choice, but Tottenham Hotspur have displayed no inclination to let him leave this summer.

As such, Guardiola could be forced to turn to the Arsenal star in the final hours of the transfer window.

Gunners have chance to sign French midfielder on loan

Lyon are willing to let Houssem Aouar leave on loan

Arsenal have a chance to sign Houssem Aouar on loan this summer. According to Get Football News France, Lyon are planning to cash in on the Frenchman this month. However, Aouar has failed to generate any interest so far.

As such, the Ligue 1 side are ready to let the player leave on loan with an obligation to buy. The Gunners were interested in Aouar last summer but failed to match Lyon’s €50 million asking price.

🚨 Lyon are now open to letting Houssem Aouar leave on loan with obligation to buy. Reports, @GFFN. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) August 24, 2021

The player’s valuation has dropped significantly and even though Arsenal have kept a close eye on the Frenchman, the Premier League giants have not submitted an official bid yet.

If they decide to change their stance, the Gunners could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Aouar’s signature.

Arsenal set to part ways with Brazilian ace

Willian is all set to leave Arsenal this summer

Arsenal are set to finally part ways with Willian. The Brazilian has been a thorn in the foot for Mikel Arteta, but the Spaniard can now breathe a sigh of relief.

According to Sky Sports, Willian is all set to join Corinthians on a free transfer.

Corinthians proposal for Willian is on the table since yesterday. Contract offered until 2023 or 2024 - talks ongoing on salary situation as Arsenal are prepared to let Willian leave on a free move 🔴🇧🇷 #AFC



Willian’s priority is for European clubs but Corinthians are confident. https://t.co/AXIHRDyzhk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

The Brazilian has struggled to make an impact since joining Arsenal last season and his mammoth salary has become a problem for the Gunners.

The Premier League giants are now ready to let him leave for free to get his wages off their books.

