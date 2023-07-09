Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eyeing Thomas Partey; Gunners not in talks for Jeremie Frimpong, and more - July 9, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to lay siege on the Premier League after narrowly missing out on the title last season. Mikel Arteta’s team finished behind champions Manchester City despite leading the league table for most of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in midfielder Thomas Partey. Elsewhere, the Gunners are not in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 9, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have set their sights on Thomas Partey, according to Fichajes. The Ghanaian’s future at the Emirates is up in the air, and he remains heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a stellar run with the Gunners last season but the club are ready to listen to offer for him. The Red Devils are in the market for midfield reinforcements despite signing Mason Mount this summer.

Partey could be a superb partner for Casemiro in the heart of Erik ten Hag’s midfield. He's already proven in the Premier League and could hit the ground running at Old Trafford. With Ten Hag likely to offload Scott McTominay and Fred this year, the Ghanaian could be a fabulous addition to the squad.

The north London side are close to securing the services of midfielder Declan Rice, while they also have their eyes on Romeo Lavia. Even with Granit Xhaka gone, the incomings are likely to make Partey surplus to requirements.

However, Arsenal might be averse to letting the player join a direct rival. Apart from Manchester United, Juventus have also been linked with a move for the 30-year-old.

Arsenal not in talks for Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch right-back enjoyed a brilliant rise with Bayer Leverkusen last season. His efforts have earned him admirers at clubs across the continent.

With Arteta also on the look-out for a new right-back, Frimpong has been linked with a move to the Emirates. However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that the Gunners are putting all their efforts into securing Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

“We had some rumours about (Frimpong) that Arsenal are not in an official negotiation with Bayer Leverkusen for Frimpong. From what I understand, Bayer Leverkusen want at least around £35m for Frimpong, so at the moment, Arsenal are very happy with Timber who can help in different positions,” said Romano.

He continued:

"Then, we will see if they attack the Frimpong situation or not. But at the moment, just some preliminary talks a few days ago and weeks ago, but not something advanced for Frimpong."

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Timber

Granit Xhaka opens up on reason for leaving Gunners

Granit Xhaka left the Emirates this summer.

Granit Xhaka has said that he left Arsenal, as he wanted a fresh challenge after seven years at the Emirates.

The Swiss international completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month. The 30-year-old’s position in Arteta’s starting XI had come under doubt following the impending arrival of Declan Rice. He has now opted to leave in search of regular football.

Speaking to Keystone-SDA, Xhaka said that he's convinced by the long-term project at Leverkusen.

“There was speculation everywhere that my wife was no longer happy in England. That is not at all true.

"The fact is that as a person I am always interested in new challenges. After seven years, the time has come for something completely new,” said Xhaka.

He continued:

“The league is not new, but the club is. During the talks with Simon Rolfes (sporting director) and Xabi Alonso, I felt that the long-term project at Leverkusen was worthwhile and that it was 100% in line with me.”

Xhaka has experience of playing in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.

