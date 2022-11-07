Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta asks Gunners board to sign Leicester City midfielder; club planning January move for Palmeiras midfielder, and more - November 7, 2022

Arsenal continued their superb run this season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 6). The Gunners have now won 11 games in the league, losing just once to return to the top of the pile.

Meanwhile, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has asked the club's hierarchy to secure the signature of a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning to move for a Palmeiras midfielder in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 7, 2022:

Mikel Arteta asks Arsenal board to sign Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has registered three goals from 15 appearances this season.

Mikel Arteta has asked the Arsenal board to secure the signature of Youri Tielemans, according to journalist Rudy Galetti via Caught Offside.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the Foxes but is unlikely to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium. The Gunners have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while as they look to add more quality to their midfield.

Arteta lacks depth in the middle of the park, with very little cover for Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard. Tielemans showed his quality with a fine strike against Everton this weekend, and his arrival would take the Spaniard’s squad to the next level. The north London side could opt to sign him on a cut-price deal in January or lap him up on a Bosman move next summer.

Gunners planning January move for Danilo

Arsenal are planning to move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo in January, according to Bolavip via Caught Offside.

The Brazilian has been on the Gunners' radar for a while, and they are now ready to go for the kill. The north London side are close to striking a deal with Palmeiras, who are on the lookout for a replacement.

The Transfer Exchange Show @TheTransferEx



The Brazilian club are already searching for his replacement, as they expect a deal to happen. According to Brazilian outlet Bolavip Arsenal are close to signing Palmeiras midfielder Danilo and a deal could happen in the January transfer window.The Brazilian club are already searching for his replacement, as they expect a deal to happen. #AFC According to Brazilian outlet Bolavip Arsenal are close to signing Palmeiras midfielder Danilo and a deal could happen in the January transfer window.The Brazilian club are already searching for his replacement, as they expect a deal to happen. #AFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/Mqq6QEj7pU

Palmeiras expect the deal to materialise at the turn of the year. The 21-year-old fits perfectly with Arsenal's recent youth-centric transfer policy.

With Granit Xhaka already in his 30s, Danilo could be a fine long-term replacement for the Swiss. The Brazilian has appeared 53 times for Palmeiras this season and has scored seven goals.

Mikel Arteta delighted with Sunday's win

Mikel Arteta reckons Sunday's win over Chelsea is a step forward in the right direction for his team.

The Gunners secured a 1-0 away win, thanks to a second-half goal from Gabriel Magalhaes. Speaking after the game, Arteta said that his team showed great composure against the Blues.

"It’s another step forward. To prove ourselves that we can do it, that we can play at that level against these sorts of players and teams, And Hopefully they will have more belief," said Arteta.

He continued:

“I think we are a really young team, but today we played like a mature team, we use the right words. Composure; it’s determination; it’s quality, it’s courage to do it in these scenarios, and that’s the steps we have to take as a team, and today we have taken that step.”

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn After 150 games in charge, Mikel Arteta has won 89 of them. The most by any manager in the history of the club. After 150 games in charge, Mikel Arteta has won 89 of them. The most by any manager in the history of the club. ✅ After 150 games in charge, Mikel Arteta has won 89 of them. The most by any manager in the history of the club. https://t.co/y9OkCz0c31

The Spaniard also paid tribute to Arsenal fans for their support.

“They were absolutely brilliant again today; they’ve been phenomenal at home, away - around the place, the energy that they have created has transformed the team, I think. We are really pleased for them, really pleased for the team and especially the players, to play the way they have done today against this opponent deserves a lot of credit," said Arteta.

The Gunners will next face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

