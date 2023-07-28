Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mohammed Kudus prefers Emirates move; Gunners planning mass exodus, and more - July 28, 2023

Arsenal wrapped up their pre-season tour of the US with a pulsating 5-3 win over Barcelona at the SoFi Stadium on Wednesday (July 26). Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Fabio Vieira found the back of the net, while Kai Havertz scored a brace.

Meanwhile, Ajax striker Mohammed Kudus prefers to join the Gunners over a move to Chelsea. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning a mass exodus this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 28, 2023.

Mohammed Kudus prefers Emirates move

Mohammed Kudus has admirers in London.

Mohammed Kudus prefers a move to Arsenal over Chelsea, according to an exclusive report from Football Transfers.

The Ghanaian has been in impressive for Ajax recently and has emerged as a target for both Premier League clubs this summer. The Gunners have invested heavily on Kai Havertz this summer. However, Mikel Arteta wants to add more firepower to his attack before the start of next season and is planning to move for Kudus.

The Blues also have their eyes on the 22-year-old, who could slot in seamlessly into Mauricio Pochettino’s tactics. However, the Ghanaian wants to move to Emirates.

Ajax would prefer him to continue his stay at the Johan Cruyff Stadium but are willing to cash in on him for a suitable fee. Kudus is also ready to leave for a new challenge, but the absence of UEFA Champions League football at Stamford Bridge is likely to have a bearing on his decision.

The 22-year-old wants to play in Europe next season, which is why he prefers to join Arsenal instead. Personal terms with the Gunners is unlikely to be an issue, but the club will have to offload players before they can move for Kudus.

Arsenal planning mass exodus

Folarin Balogun’s time at the Emirates is coming to an end.

Arsenal are planning to offload as many as eight players this summer, according to The Evening Standard.

The Gunners have invested heavily in the squad in recent weeks, bringing in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Arteta is now planning for player sales to help balance the books and streamline his squad.

Folarin Balogun is heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates and could be allowed to leave for a proper fee. Apart from the US international, Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga are also expected to be shown the door.

Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares, Rob Holding, Auston Trusty and Alex Runarsson are also surplus to requirements and will likely be offloaded.

Mikel Arteta pleased with performance against Barcelona

Mikel Arteta is happy with his team’s performance against Barcelona in their final pre-season game in the US. Arsenal enjoyed a memorable outing, getting the better of Xavi’s side in a closely contested encounter.

After the win, as cited by the club’s website, Arteta said that his team had a great time in the US.

“It leaves us with a really good feeling. It was a good way as well for the team to say thank you because we have been hosted in the best possible way.

"We had a great time. We shared the facilities of the Rams as well in LA. This is our ownership, so it was a special day for them as well,” said Arteta.

He continued:

"They put so much effort for us to be here, and it was just incredible to play in this amazing stadium. I haven’t seen anything like it. The boys were just saying it was a privilege to be here.”

Arteta also praised his players for the performance against the Blaugrana.

“Obviously it’s pre-season, but it got very, very competitive at the end. When you play a team with the stature of Barcelona, you have to be at it. I think the players showed a great level today.

"We did a lot of positive things, with our intensity our desire and the quality that we showed as well, especially in the attacking moments, it was impressive,” said Arteta.

The Gunners next face Monaco at the Emirates on August 2.