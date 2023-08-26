Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Monaco closing in on Folarin Balogun; Kieran Tierney set to join Real Sociedad, and more - August 26, 2023

Arsenal are putting together final plans before their Premier League game against Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday (August 26). Mikel Arteta’s team have won their first two games of the season.

Meanwhile, Monaco are closing in on Gunners striker Folarin Balogun. Elsewhere, defender Kieran Tierney is set to move to Real Sociedad on loan. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 26, 2023:

Monaco closing in on Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun could return to Ligue 1 this summer.

Monaco are close to secure the services of Folarin Balogun, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Arsenal are looking to cash in on the USNMT international this summer, and he has generated interest from clubs across Europe. The 22-year-old caught the eye during a stellar loan spell with Reims last season.

Despite his superb form, Arteta has decided to let Balogun go, deciding to keep faith on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah instead. Inter Milan was hot on the heels of the player at the start of the summer, but it now appears that Monaco have taken a lead in the race.

The USNMT international has agreed personal terms with the French side. Reims are now working on the fee with the Gunners as well as the terms of the payment.

Kieran Tierney set to join Real Sociedad

Kieran Tierney is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Kieran Tierney is all set to join Real Sociedad on a season-long loan, according to The Athletic.

The Scottish left-back is surplus to requirements at Arsenal, who're working to move him on. The Premier League side are locked in negotiations with Sociedad to facilitate a deal. The Spanish side are eager to bring in a new left-back and reckon the 26-year-old will add value to their squad.

Tierney is behind Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates, and his situation is unlikely to change any time soon. The player is also eager to secure regular football to get his career back on track. Should he impress on loan with Sociedad, it could open new avenues for the Scot next summer.

Arsenal unlikely to sign Jules Kounde this summer

Jules Kounde is unlikely to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Jules Kounde this summer, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Barcelona defender in recent time. Arteta could be tempted to move for a utility man following the injury to Jurrien Timber, and Kounde fits the bill.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the north London side might no longer have the budget to target the Frenchman this summer.

“There was speculation surrounding Jules Kounde’s future at Barcelona earlier this summer, and with Jurrien Timber’s injury at Arsenal, links have resurfaced about Mikel Arteta possibly trying to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates Stadium,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“However, I would be surprised if the Gunners rush back into the market despite this setback. The defence seems fairly well stacked, and although Kounde is a quality and versatile player, he has a price tag to match, and Arsenal have already spent a fair bit this summer.”

Johnson added that a move for Kounde will only raise new issues at the Emirates instead of solving existing ones.

“It’s also important to take into consideration that Barca’s need to raise funds is not quite as pressing as it was when the rumours originally surfaced. If Arteta was to move for someone, I think that might have come had Gabriel moved on,” wrote Johnson.

He concluded:

“Defensive depth is pretty impressive for the Gunners right now and adding Kounde to that brings long-term complications despite short-term solutions.

"Obviously, the situation is not ideal once Europe comes into play, but Arteta does have other players he can call upon without launching a tricky offensive for the final week of this summer’s window.”

Kounde is likely to stay at the Camp Nou beyond the summer.