Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Monaco eyeing Fabio Vieira; La Liga duo not in talks to sign Thomas Partey, and more - January 29, 2024

Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest at City Ground on Tuesday (January 30) in the Premier League. The Gunners are third in the league after 21 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool (48).

Meanwhile, Monaco are interested in Gunners midfielder Fabio Vieira. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are not in talks to sign midfielder Thomas Partey.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 29, 2024.

Monaco eyeing Fabio Vieira

Fabio Vieira is wanted at Louis II Stadium.

Monaco are interested in Fabio Vieira, according to Football Transfers. The Portuguese midfielder has failed to live up to expectations since joining Arsenal from Porto in the summer of 2022.

This season, Vieira has appeared 14 times across competitions, registering two goals and four assists. However, only four of them have been starts, highlighting his situation at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old is no longer indispensable, and Arteta’s search for a new midfielder could push him further down the pecking order. Monaco are attentive to the situation and want to bring Vieira on loan before the end of the month.

Another unnamed French club also have their eyes on the Portuguese, so the Gunners will have a decision on their hands soon.

La Liga duo not in talks to sign Thomas Partey, says Fabrizio Romano

Thomas Partey is unlikely to leave the Emirates this month.

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are planning to sign Thomas Partey, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Ghanaian’s future at Arsenal remains up in the air after dropping down the pecking order this season. Arteta is looking for a new midfielder, and TodoFichajes has linked the La Liga duo with Partey.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that neither club are interested in the 30-year-old for now.

"Despite what’s being reported by some sources in Spain, I’m not aware of anything happening right now with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. Atletico Madrid are not interested, and Real Sociedad are not looking into it now – there’s nothing at the moment," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Saudi clubs wanted him last June, but Arsenal decided to keep him, so let’s see what’s going to be the strategy in the next few months, but for January, it looks very quiet.”

Partey has missed 20 games this season due to injury, registering just five appearances, three of which have been at right back.

Arsenal unlikely to sign a striker this month, says journalist

Arsenal are not expected to break the bank for a new striker this month, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Gunners are scouting the market for a new No. 9 and have been heavily linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney recently. Gabriel Jesus has struggled to stay fit, while Eddie Nketiah is not deemed the ideal candidate to power the club to trophies.

Arteta desires a new face to lead the line and has been linked with multiple names. The London giants were previously expected to move for an established face this month to power their siege on the title.

However, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta is seeking solutions from within his squad right now.

“Every time we ask Arteta, he plays down the need for a striker. He's constantly talking about trying to find solutions, both in terms of what they do on the training pitch with the coaching staff and what the other players in the team are doing and creating for those who are playing up front," said Brown.

He continued:

"So, it doesn't sound like from that, and from what we're hearing from agents, that Arsenal are likely to make a big splash for a striker before the end of the window.”

The Spanish manager could push for a new No. 9 at the end of the season, with Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen a possible option .