Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Moussa Diaby wanted Emirates move; Inter Milan eyeing Folarin Balogun, and more - July 22, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season, five points behind champions Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta is overseeing a busy summer as he attempts to close the gap with Pep Guardiola’s men.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby wanted to move to the Emirates this summer. elsewhere, Inter Milan are interested in Gunners striker Folarin Balogun.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 22, 2023:

Moussa Diaby wanted Emirates move

Moussa Diaby is set to arrive at Villa Park this summer.

Moussa Diaby wanted to join Arsenal this summer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The French forward enjoyed a great season with Bayer Leverkusen and had turned heads at the Emirates. However, the Gunners opted not to move for him, allowing Aston Villa to win the race for his signature.

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing, Falk said that Diaby could join the Villans over the weekend.

“Moussa Diaby was always dreaming of the Premier League, and he dreamed of playing for a Champions League club. He hoped for Arsenal. He hoped for Newcastle, but both clubs haven’t become concrete until now,” said Falk.

He continued:

“The negotiations are very close with Aston Villa. We think he won’t play Leverkusen’s upcoming match against Paderborn on Friday, so he won’t get injured.

"It’s going very quick now, and they don’t think he’ll join the team when they go to the training camp on Sunday. Aston Villa will pay £47.6m plus £4.3m in add-ons.”

Arteta brought in Kai Havertz to improve his attack this summer but remains eager for more signings.

Inter Milan eyeing Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is likely to leave Arsenal this summer.

Inter Milan hierarchy are pushing to sign Folarin Balogun this summer, according to FC Inter News.

However, manager Simone Inzaghi has his eyes on Alvaro Morata instead. The Nerazzurri are looking to sign a new striker this summer after ending their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian is eager to leave Chelsea this summer and could be on his way to Juventus.

Inter have identified Balogun as the ideal alternative to their former player. The USNMT international’s future at Arsenal remain up in the air, with the Gunners reportedly ready to cash in on him this summer. The north London side are well stocked in attack following the contract renewals of Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah, while they have also signed Kai Havertz.

The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, have added Marcus Thuram on a Bosman move but want to bring in another forward this year. Sporting director Piero Ausilio and his assistant Dario Baccin have identified Balogun as the perfect candidate for the role.

However, Inzaghi is pushing to sign Atletico Madrid’s Morata, who has experience of playing in Italy.

Eddie Nketiah eager to play regularly for Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has committed his future to Arsenal last month.

Eddie Nketiah is gearing up to a seal a place in Arsenal’s starting XI next season. The English forward signed a new deal with the Gunners in June after impressing last season.

Arteta has an admirable array of attacking talent at his disposal right now. There’s likely to be cut-throat competition for places in the first team at the Emirates. However, speaking recently, as cited by Leeds Live, Nketiah said that he will never accept a bench role with the north London side.

“No, I don't think I have accepted that (a bit-part role), and I will never accept that. That's not my mentality. That's not why I signed here to sit and be second best. I want to be the best.

"I want to play, and that's the mentality I have. I realise I might not play every game, and that's the coach's decision but it's never going to be my mentality to accept not playing,” said Nketiah.

Nketiah added that he's eyeing a lengthy stay with Arsenal and wants to be successful at the Emirates.

"I am going to always push in training to get opportunities to show why I think I should be playing and to give the manager a headache. Most players should have that mentality. We had a great season together last season, and I'm looking forward to the future,” said Nketiah.

He continued:

“I signed a five-year contract, so I know I'm here for a long-term project, and I want to play my part in that project and improve as a player. There's no better environment than the one I am in for the things I want to achieve in football.”

Nketiah will be competing with Gabriel Jesus for a place in the starting XI next season.