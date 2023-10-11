Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Napoli want Gabriel Jesus plus cash for Victor Osimhen; Pedro Neto to cost £70 million, and more - October 11, 2023

Arsenal invested heavily in the squad this summer and are reaping the benefits. Mikel Arteta’s team are yet to taste defeat this season in the Premier League, where they're second, behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored.

Meanwhile, Napoli have named their price to let go of striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto is likely to cost around £70 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 11, 2023:

Napoli want Gabriel Jesus plus cash for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at the Emirates.

Napoli want Gabriel Jesus plus €50 million to part ways with Victor Osimhen next summer, according to Calciomercato.

Arsenal are expected to target a new No. 9 next year and have the Nigerian striker on their agenda. Osimhen has emerged as one of the finest strikers in the world with the Serie A champions, registering 65 goals and 15 assists in 111 outings across competitions.

Arteta wants him at the Emirates but will have to let go of Jesus to get a deal across the line. Osimhen’s contract with Napoli expires in 2025, but a recent social media controversy could see him leave next summer.

There’s massive interest in the 24-year-old, but the Gunners could have an advantage in the race.

Pedro Neto to cost £70 million

Pedro Neto could leave the Molineux in 2024.

Wolverhampton Wanderers legend Steve Bull reckons Arsenal have to pay £50-70 million to secure the signature of Pedro Neto next year.

Arteta is reportedly hot on the heels of the Portuguese forward, who has been in top form this season. Neto has one goal and five assists in eight games across competitions for the Midlands club.

Bull told Ladbrokes Fanzone that the Gunners are Neto’s likeliest destination.

“Will Wolves be able to keep him? I really don’t know. I think Arsenal are probably the only side he’d go to. Liverpool and Man United have got lots of options in that area.

"But it’s probably the only position on the pitch for Arsenal which needs strengthening, because they’re lost on that right-hand side when Bukayo Saka isn’t playing. They looked lost against Man City on that side without him,” said Bull.

Bull said that the Portuguese would be an ideal fit in Arteta’s tactics at the Emirates.

“Look, fingers crossed Wolves can keep him and build the team around him, starting in January. But I am worried he might go, if I’m being honest. I don’t know how much he’d go for, though.

"I’ve seen Ruben Neves go. I’ve seen Raul Jiminez leave. You see some of the fees these days. … I’d put Pedro Neto somewhere between £50-70m, definitely,” said Bull

He continued:

“The talent he’s got … he’s capable of scoring, creating chances for both himself and his teammates. He’s so skilful. He’s got the pace. To slot into that Arsenal side, I think it’d be easy for him.”

Neto’s contract with Wolves runs till 2027.

Kai Havertz backed to come good at Arsenal

Kai Havertz (left) has struggled for form at the Emirates.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Kai Havertz has the character to become a success at the Emirates.

The German midfielder joined Arsenal this summer from Chelsea but has failed to hit the ground running. Havertz has registered one goal and one assist in 12 appearances across competition and started against Manchester City on the bench, where he provided the assist for Gabriel Martinelli's late winner.

Brown told Give Me Sport that the 24-year-old will have to work hard to set things right with the Gunners.

“I'm pretty sure Kai Havertz went to Arsenal expecting to play in games like this against the champions, so he wouldn't have been that pleased.

"He did get on. He made an impact, and they won the game, so I doubt he'll be incredibly frustrated because he was part of a winning team in the end,” said Brown.

He continued:

“But I do think Kai Havertz wanted to be a regular starter at Arsenal and probably isn't too happy that it hasn't worked out for him, but knowing the player and knowing people at Chelsea, who respected his determination and his willingness to work on things, I know that he will be trying his hardest to impress the manager in training and work out what it is that he needs to do to be a success at Arsenal.

"And, I think, he's still got a big shot at being a big part of this team, so I wouldn't rule him out just yet.”

Arteta is yet to find the ideal position for Havertz in his tactics, having mostly played him in an unfamiliar right midfeld position.