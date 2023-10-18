Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle not eying Emile Smith Rowe, Gunners yet to make Ivan Toney decision, and more - October 18, 2023

Arsenal will be aiming to get the better of Chelsea when they travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21) for their next Premier League tie. Mikel Arteta's team are unbeaten in the league so far this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are not interested in Emile Smith Rowe. Elsewhere, the Gunners are yet to make a decision on their pursuit of Ivan Toney.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from October 18, 2023.

Newcastle not eying Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe is no longer first choice at the Emirates

Newcastle United are not discussing a move for Emile Smith Rowe, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder is a peripheral figure at Arsenal at the moment and has been linked with an exit this winter. The Mapgies have emerged as a possible destination for the 23-year-old, according to recent reports.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“Emile Smith Rowe – This is a name that keeps coming up, but again I’m not aware of any concrete talk at this stage with Newcastle, let’s see closer to the January window. As I always mentioned, Newcastle are not advancing on any signing now as it’s crucial for them to understand if they will be in UCL in the second part of the season before moving,” wrote Romano.

Smith Rowe has appeared exclusively from the bench this season under Mikel Arteta, registering 135 minutes of first team football over six games.

Arsenal yet to make Ivan Toney decision

Ivan Toney has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are yet to make a decision on a possible move for Ivan Toney in the winter, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. The English striker is currently banned from football following a betting scandal. However, he is expected to leave Brentford once his ban is lifted in January. The Gunners are reportedly eying the player with interest.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the north London side haven’t decided whether they need a striker in the winter.

"There continues to be a lot of noise around Ivan Toney potentially joining Arsenal but my understanding of the situation is that there has not even been a decision yet on Arsenal signing a striker so to expect them to sign one at around £80million really is a stretch," said Jones.

Jones noted that Toney is ready to move to the Emirates, but added that cost of the transfer is likely to be a concern for Arsenal.

"It seems pretty clear that Toney is up for that move, he's talking about them in a very positive way and I don't blame him for wanting to join a club like that. But it's a lot of money and Arsenal are also having to weigh up if they might need some sort of backup to Bukayo Saka in the second half of the season so this is a very layered situation," said Jones.

He cautioned the Gunners to think twice before making such a significant transfer move.

"And that's before we even consider that spending big on Toney in January would seriously impact on their spending next summer. I'm not saying it's impossible they sign him, because there is a level of interest that has been there for a while, but I am just urging some caution because going through with this is going to be a very significant moment," added Jones.

Recent reports have also linked Toney with a move to Chelsea.

Gunners eying Brazilian duo

Arsenal are interested in two Brazilian youngsters who play for Fluminense, according to local channel Hora do Flu. The north London side’s sporting director Edu is currently visiting the Rio de Janeiro club and reportedly has his eyes on two teenagers.

The first player in question is Andre, who has been one of the stars of the show at the South American club. The midfielder has already been linked with multiple clubs in the Premier League, including Liverpool. However, the Gunners are hoping to give the Merseyside club a race for their money in the pursuit of Andre. Arsenal also have their eyes on Kaua Elias, a talented youngster who has appeared once for the senior team. The 17-year-old has also earned a name for himself with Brazil Under-17 team.