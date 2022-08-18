Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Nice interested in Nicolas Pepe; Hector Bellerin likely to part ways with Gunners, and more - August 18, 2022

Arsenal remain eager to upgrade their squad this summer after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season. Manager Mikel Arteta has had a busy summer of new signings, but more are likely before the end of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Nice are interested in Nicolas Pepe. Elsewhere, journalist Charles Watts expects Hector Bellerin to part ways with the Gunners in the coming days. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 18, 2022:

Nice interested in Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe is wanted at Nice.

Nice are looking to sign Nicolas Pepe on loan this summer, according to Foot Mercato via Caught Offside.

The Ivorian forward is an isolated figure at Arsenal and is unlikely to break into Arteta's plans this season. The Gunners are eager to offload him, with the player also looking to move to reignite his career.

Nice are ready to offer him an escape route from the Emirates. Pepe enjoyed a fruitful run with Lille before moving to London three years ago, so a move back to Ligue 1 could be on the cards. Nice have already held talks with the player's agent, and the Ivorian is ready to make a return to France.

Hector Bellerin likely to part ways with Arsenal, says Charles Watts

Hector Bellerin is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Charles Watts believes Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal this summer. The Spanish full-back spent last season on loan at Real Betis and is not part of Arteta's plans for the new season. He's yet to pick up a first-team appearance this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said that Bellerin has his heart set on a move to Betis.

"Bellerin’s absolutely pushing for it to be done. He’s always maintained that he only wants to really go back to Betis this summer. I would say if the window progresses, we get into the last few days, and Betis doesn’t materialise, then maybe something else will happen, but I don’t know," said Watts.

Whelan, though, added that there's no deal in place for Bellerin right now.

"His focus has very much been on Betis; it has been the whole summer. He wants to go there, Betis want to get him back. I think, personally, at some point, it will happen. I’d be surprised if it doesn’t, but right now, no deal is there to be done," said Whelan.

Bellerin has appeared 239 times for Arsenal so far, scoring nine goals.

Noel Whelan hails Gabriel Jesus' arrival

Gabriel Jesus has been very impressive so far this season.

Noel Whelan has hailed the arrival of Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates. The Brazilian left Manchester City to join the Gunners this summer and has hit the ground running in London.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said the move is a masterstroke for the Gunners.

"It’s a masterstroke for Arsenal. They identified someone who was going to get them goals after Lacazette and Aubameyang had left, and he was the right fit. Right now, Jesus looks like a different animal altogether and a different player. We saw what he’s producing now in glimpses at Man City – but he’s now being so positive, spending a lot of time in that 18-yard box," said Whelan.

Whelan added that Jesus has fit in like a glove at the Emirates.

“He’s involved in everything positive for Arsenal, but he’s not dropping back. He’s leading that line with a lot of confidence, and that’s what we didn’t see from him at City. Arteta’s role for him is fitting like a glove at the moment," said Whelan.

Jesus has two goals from two games so far this season

