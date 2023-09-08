Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Nicolas Pepe close to exit; Gunners don't have Folarin Balogun buy-back clause, and more - September 8, 2023

Arsenal are hoping to get their hands on the Premier League trophy this season after coming up second best to Manchester City last year. Mikel Arteta’s men have enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign, winning three of their four games.

Meanwhile, attacker Nicolas Pepe is close to leaving the Emirates this summer. Elsewhere, the Gunners don’t have a buy-back clause for striker Folarin Balogun.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 8, 2023:

Nicolas Pepe close to exit

Nicolas Pepe (left) is all set to leave the Emirates

Nicolas Pepe is close to leaving Arsenal this summer to join Trabzonspor, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivorian forward is an isolated figure at the Emirates, and the club want him gone immediately. While the transfer market has closed in most of Europe, it's still open in Turkey, and it appears that the 28-year-old could be headed there.

Pepe also had interest from Saudi Arabia, but he has no desire to move to the Middle East. The player spent last season on loan to Nice and is aware that he has no future with the Gunners.

He's now ready to join Trabzonspor, and negotiations are likely to take place soon to facilitate his permanent transfer away from London.

Arsenal don't have Folarin Balogun buy-back clause

Folarin Balogun has joined Monaco this summer.

Arsenal do not have a buy-back clause for Folarin Balogun, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The USNMT international left the Emirates this summer to join Monaco on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old is highly rated in the European circuit following a stellar loan spell with Reims last season. It was believed that the Gunners could look to bring Balogun back in the future if he continues his steady rise.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano denied any such option in the deal but added that there's a sell-on clause.

“Some Arsenal fans have been keen to know a bit more about the terms of Folarin Balogun’s sale to Monaco, but I don’t have any more information than what I’ve already reported,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Monaco and Arsenal never mentioned a buy-back clause in the news I received in August, so. at the moment, what I know is that it’s permanent transfer and nothing else; there’s a sell-on clause, for sure; that is 100% confirmed, but I don’t know if any other clauses were discussed by the clubs.”

Balogun opted to leave the north London side after dropping down the pecking order under Arteta.

Mikel Arteta urged to play Kai Havertz in his natural position

Kai Havertz arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Journalist Paul Brown has urged Arteta to stop experimenting with Kai Havertz and play him in his natural position.

The German forward arrived at Arsenal this summer from Chelsea and was expected to flourish under Arteta. However, he has struggled to live up to the hype, raising questions about the move.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Havertz will return to his best if Arteta plays to his strengths.

“When he was at his best at Chelsea, he was always playing either slightly higher as an inverted forward or as a false nine dropping deep to get involved in the play.

"Those were his strengths, knitting things together, playing one-two’s and becoming involved in the build-up play in deeper areas by dragging out a defender," said Brown.

He continued:

“Starting from a deeper area, like he has been for Arteta over the last couple of weeks, has not worked. It will be interesting to see if Arteta persists with this, but I think he's struggling a bit, and it may be time to abandon that experiment.”

Havertz has been a first-team regular since joining the Gunners this summer.