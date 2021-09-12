Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Pep Guardiola opens up on future of Gunners target, club add Brendan Rodgers to Mikel Arteta replacement shortlist, and more - 12th September 2021

Arsenal registered their first win of the Premier League season on Saturday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the all-important goal to secure all three points for the Gunners, helping Mikel Arteta breathe a little easier.

Pep Guardiola has opened up on the future of an Arsenal target. The Gunners have identified Brendan Rodgers as a replacement for Mikel Arteta.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 12, 2021.

Pep Guardiola opens up on future of Arsenal target Bernardo Silva

Arsenal remain interested in Bernardo Silva

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Bernardo Silva's future. The Portuguese reportedly turned down a move to Arsenal this summer, preferring instead to fight for his place in the team after the arrival of Jack Grealish.

The Gunners were eager to bring Silva to the Emirates to address their creative issues but failed to convince the Manchester City player to make the move.

Mikel Arteta has seen his team struggle to score this season, despite investing a fortune over the summer. Arsenal have registered just one goal from four games and it's not hard to see why the Spaniard wants Bernardo Silva in his team.

The Portuguese is the kind of player the Gunners currently lack in their team.

Speaking after Manchester City's game against Leicester City, where Silva scored the winning goal, Guardiola praised the Portuguese. He went on to reveal his thoughts on the Arsenal target's future.

"The connection between [Silva], Jack [Grealish] and João [Cancelo] was brilliant. It’s not just their qualities as players but also their incredible work ethic. [Silva] is playing well and we are happy that he stayed. We’ll see what happens in the future," said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva: "He has an incredible work ethic and quality. We are happy he is here and we'll see what happens."

Arsenal add Brendan Rodgers to Mikel Arteta replacement shortlist

Arsenal have identified Brendan Rodgers as a replacement for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have added Brendan Rodgers to the list of potential replacements for Mikel Arteta, according to Sports Mole via Transfer Window Podcast. The Gunners have also identified Nice manager Christophe Galtier as a viable option.

Arteta secured his first points in the Premier League this season in his fourth game and is running out of time to turn things around at the Emirates.

Galtier helped Lille win Ligue 1 last season, while Rodgers guided Leicester City to an FA Cup triumph. Arsenal could turn to one of them if Arteta fails to improve on results in the coming days.

Mikel Arteta opens up on Hector Bellerin’s exit

Hector Bellerin joined Real Betis on loan this season

Mikel Arteta has opened up on Hector Bellerin's departure from Arsenal this summer. The Spaniard joined Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season.

"To find someone like Hector is not easy, he's been raised here with us and is loved by everyone at the football club. I had to say goodbye with sadness but at the same time, I had to understand his position," said Arteta.

"He needed a new challenge, he’s needed a new challenge for a while now. After discussions for a long time we decided to let him go because it was the right thing for him as well."

