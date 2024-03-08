Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: PSG offer €140 million for Bukayo Saka; Gunners eyeing Nico Williams, and more - March 8, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their home game with Brentford on Saturday (March 9) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are third after 27 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to break the bank to sign Gunners attacker Bukayo Saka. Elsewhere, the Gunners have set their sights on Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 8, 2024:

PSG offer €140 million for Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are ready to offer a monstrous fee to sign Bukayo Saka this summer, according to Fichajes.

The English forward has gone from strength to strength at Arsenal recently and is now one of their most important players. This season, Saka has registered 16 goals and 15 assists in 35 outings across competitions, apparently turning heads at Paris.

The Ligue 1 champions are sweating on the future of Kylian Mbappe, who has one foot out of the club apparently. The French superstar’s contract expires at the end of this season, and he looks destined to end up at Real Madrid this summer. Although the Parisians would like Mbappe to stay, they are preparing for a future without their prized asset.

Saka has been identified as the ideal candidate to fill the impending void at the Parc des Princes. The 22-year-old is among the finest attackers in Europe and is tied to the Gunners till 2027, but that hasn’t deterred PSG. The French giants are apparently willing to offer as much as €140 million to get their man identified as Mbappe's replacement.

Arteta is building a long-term project at the Emirates, and Saka is a vital part of his plans. However, the north London giants could be tempted if such an exorbitant offer arrives for their star man on the table.

Arsenal eyeing Nico Williams

Nico Williams could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are interested in Nico Williams, according to The Standard. The Spanish forward has been in a good run of form this season with Athletic Bilbao and has prompted interest from clubs in Europe. Williams has scored six goals and set up 11 in 27 games across competitions.

The north London side are looking to add more quality to their frontline, as they aim to fight with the best in Europe. Arteta wants more cover for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli and has set his sights on Williams. The 21-year-old suits the profile of players the Spanish manager has preferred to target recently.

Williams’ ability to play on either flanks also makes him an enticing prospect for the Gunners. The Spaniard has a £43 million release clause in his contract, which represents decent value for money as well.

Gunners interested in Viktor Gyokeres, says Gianluca Di Marzio

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keen to sign Viktor Gyokeres, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Swedish striker has been in red-hot form for Sporting this season, registering 32 goals and 11 assists in 36 outings across competitions. He has subsequently popped up on Arteta’s radar, with the Spanish manager eyeing a new No. 9 at the end of this season.

Speaking recently, as cited by Fotboll Direkt, Di Marzio added that Chelsea also have the financial muscle to afford the 25-year-old this summer.

“Only the Premier League clubs can afford him. Chelsea and Arsenal can afford him and Arsenal want him because they need a striker,” said Di Marzio.

Arteta wants an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, and Gyokeres fits the bill.