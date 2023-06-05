Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: PSG want Gabriel; Gunners face Barcelona competition for Joao Cancelo, and more - June 5, 2023

Arsenal are expected to indulge in the transfer market this summer to further improve their squad. Mikel Arteta's team came short in the Premier League title race, finishing four points behind champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in Gabriel. Elsewhere, the Gunners face competition from Barcelona for the services of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 5, 2023:

PSG want Gabriel

Gabriel Magalhaes is wanted at the Emirates.

PSG have set their sights on Gabriel, according to Goal. The Brazilian defender has been rock-solid at the back this season for Arsenal, playing a crucial role in the club's good form. His efforts have earned him admirers at the Parc des Princes, so the Parisians want to sign him this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions are preparing to say goodbye to Sergio Ramos, who will leave the club as a free agent this month. There're also doubts regarding the future of Presnel Kimpembe. PSG are set to welcome Milan Skriniar this summer on a Bosman move but remain keen to further bolster their squad.

Gabriel has emerged as an option, thanks to his stellar performances at the Emirates. However, the player is firmly a part of Arteta's plans, and Arsenal gave no intention of letting him leave. With William Saliba's future also up in the air, prising Gabriel away from the Gunners could be a tough ask.

Arsenal face Barcelona competition for Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo could ignite a bidding war for his signature this summer.

Arsenal face competition from Barcelona for the services of Joao Cancelo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese right-back spent the second half of this season on loan to Bayern Munich but is scheduled to return to Manchester City this summer. However, the 29-year-old is surplus to requirements at the Etihad, so the Cityzens are ready to let him go.

The Gunners are hoping to rope him in to address their right-back conundrun. Arteta is scouting the market for an upgrade on Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Ben White is only a stop-gap option for the position. The north London side want Cancelo in the position over the summer.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano added that the Blaugrana also have their eyes on Cancelo.

"He will return to Man City, and he will not stay at Bayern Munich; this is why Arsenal are well informed on the situation. But there is also Barcelona, as they are really interested in Cancelo," said Romano.

Cancelo's arrival would help White operate in his favoured centre-back position.

Ilkay Gundogan backed to succeed at Emirates

Ilkay Gundogan has admirers at the Emirates.

Ilkay Gundogan could help Arsenal hit a higher level, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The German midfielder has been a revelation during his stay with Manchester City and gave a reminder of his qualities against Manchester United in the FA Cup final. The 32-year-old scored a brace to help City win the tournament and keep their treble hopes alive with a brace in the 2-1 win.

However, Gundogan's contract with the club runs out at the end of the month, but he hasn't signed an extension yet. The Gunners are planning for midfield reinforcements this summer and have their eyes on the German. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that Gundogan would thrive at the Emirates.

"I’m sure he’ll be interested to see how that one plays out. If Arsenal were to get Gundogan, I think that would be a great signing for them. He’s a really versatile player who can play in a number of different roles.

"He switches systems very easily in game and could be a game-changer for them really. And one that is quite fascinating to see," said Brown.

Gundogan has 11 goals and seven assists in 50 games across competitions this season for treble-chasing City.

