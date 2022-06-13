Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Raheem Sterling pursuit could end due to wage demand; Oleksandr Zinchenko is perfect for Gunners, says former player; and more - June 13, 2022

Arsenal are expected to have a busy summer after narrowly missing out on fourth place in the Premier League last season. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to assemble a squad that can secure UEFA Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners' pursuit of Raheem Sterling could end due to the player's high wages. Elsewhere, Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Oleksandr Zinchenko could be a good fit at the north London side.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 13, 2022:

Kevin Campbell says Arsenal's Raheem Sterling pursuit could end due to wage demands

Raheem Sterling (left) has admirers at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners' pursuit of Raheem Sterling could stall due to the Englishman's exorbitant wages.

The 27-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with Manchester City next month and could be allowed to leave this summer.

Arteta is eyeing a reunion with Sterling at the Emirates, having previously worked together at the Etihad. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attack, and the Englishman could be an outstanding addition to the team.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Sterling’s £300,000 per week wages could be a problem for the north London side.

“I think Sterling would like to work with Arteta again. But I just can’t see the numbers working in Arsenal’s favour. He’s very well-paid at Man City – to even get near that wage will be a real strain on the budget," said Campbell.

He continued:

“Maybe it’s a bit early on in this rebuild to be thinking about a deal like that. I could be very far of the mark and there could well be more than enough funds available, but I just can’t see it happening.”

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Oleksandr Zinchenko could be good fit for Gunners

Oleksandr Zinchenko could leave the Etihad this summer.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor feels Oleksandr Zinchenko could be a good fit at Arsenal.

The Ukrainian could be tempted to leave Manchester City this summer in search of regular football. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the player.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Arteta's relationship with Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus could be key to their arrival at the Emirates.

"Arteta could be the reason that Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko sign. They will have worked with him, he was a coach at Man City so they have that relationship with him. If they can promise him a role in midfield, I think he would be perfect," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

"I’d take him all day if I was an Arsenal fan. He showed in the World Cup play-off games how good he is in that midfield role. I’m sure it’s something Arsenal will be looking at but maybe Pep might want to keep him as cover at left-back. They’ve got a lot of games as well with five substitutes.”

Fulham locked in negotiations for Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno is wanted at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are locked in talks to sign Bernd Leno, according to The Athletic via The Hard Tackle.

The German goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale last summer. Leno is frustrated by the lack of chances at the Emirates and wants to leave.

The 30-year-old's contract expires next year. With Matt Turner all set to arrive this summer, the north London side are ready to cash in on Leno.

Fulham, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their options between the sticks and have their eyes on the German. The Gunners are likely to let him leave for €10 million.

