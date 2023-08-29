Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Rob Holding backed to leave; Marc Guehi to cost more than £60 million, and more - August 29, 2023

Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday (September 3) in their next Premier League game. Mikel Arteta’s team have won two and drawn once this season.

Meanwhile, defender Rob Holding has been backed to leave the Gunners this summer. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are likely to demand in excess of £60 million for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 29, 2023:

Rob Holding backed to leave

Rob Holding is likely to leave the Emirates this week.

Rob Holding could leave the Emirates this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old is not part of plans at Arsenal, and the club are already working to see him off this year. There’s considerable interest in Holding from La Liga sides. The player’s contract with the north London side expires in 2024, but the club are eager to offload him this year to avoid losing him for free.

Expand Tweet

Holding has been at the Emirates for seven years but has failed to cement his place in the starting XI.

He's a long way down the pecking order under Arteta, and the recent injury to Jurrien Timber is unlikely to change his fortunes. The 27-year-old is now looking to leave the Gunners in search of a new adventure.

Marc Guehi to cost more than £60 million

Marc Guehi has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal will have to pay more than £60 million to sign Marc Guehi this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners are in the market for a new defender this month following the unfortunate injury to new signing Jurrien Timber. Arteta is eyeing the market for a replacement and has set his sights on Guehi. The Englishman has been on an impressive rise at Crystal Palace and is now wanted at the Emirates.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that the Eagles don’t want to let Guehi go.

“The Marc Guehi interest has been there for a while. I don’t know that it necessarily would combine well with any interest from Takehiro Tomiyasu from Palace because Palace have no intention to lose Guehi and value him very, very highly.

"Earlier in the window, I was being told of a £60m valuation on him, and, to be honest, at this stage of the window, it has probably risen,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Guehi himself would even have reservations about how he fits in with Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White and Jurrien Timber over the course of the season because he definitely needs regular game time to get into the England squad and won’t want to be fighting for his spot on a weekly basis, even at a big club like that.”

Guehi is one of at least four defenders being eyed by the north London side.

Arsenal likely to make attacking additions if duo leave

Folarin Balogun is heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Arsenal could return to the market for attacking reinforcements if they can offload both Nicolas Pepe and Folarin Balogun, according to Dean Jones.

The Ivorian winger is a peripheral figure at the Emirates, while Balogun is also surplus to requirements under Arteta. The Gunners are working to sell both players this summer, with Balogun reportedly close to joining Monaco.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that the north London side have previously done business late in the window.

“We've seen it before with Arsenal (making late moves), but they are playing it down right now. Obviously, they still haven't been able to make any headway on actually getting Pepe out of the club, so that's a problem,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Balogun has been stuck there, too, but if they got both of those players out the door, then there's always that feeling at the back of your mind that maybe Arsenal do just look to find something extra.

"Especially considering the last two matches have been like a bit more of a battle, they've been counting on winning by the odd goal, and it could be it that becomes a theme across the season.”

Arteta has roped in Kai Havertz from Chelsea to bolster his attack this summer.