Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Shakhtar Donetsk winger wants to move in January; Dusan Vlahovic agent opens up on turning down Gunners, and more - November 17, 2022

Arsenal have improved in leaps and bounds under Mikel Arteta this season. The Gunners are atop the Premier League after 14 games, five points clear of holders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, a Shakhtar Donetsk winger wants to move to a new club this winter. Elsewhere, Dusan Vlahovic's agent Darko Ristic has opened up on turning down the Gunners.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 17, 2022:

Mykhaylo Mudryk wants to move in January

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has said that he will be disappointed if he fails to leave Shakhtar Donetsk this winter.

The Ukrainian winger is a target for Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window. Arteta wants to bolster his squad midseason as he prepares to continue his siege on the Premier League title. The 21-year-old Mudryk has emerged as an option.

Speaking recently, Mudryk said that he would need confirmation of regular game time before joining another club.

"Yes (I’d be upset if I don't get a move in January). I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance. Essentially, I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role to be in his side (to influence such a decision). The team’s style of play will play a role (in my decision). It’s very important to me," said Mudryk.

Mudryk has eight goals and as many assists in 16 games across competitions this season.

Dusan Vlahovic agent opens up on turning down Arsenal

Dusan Vlahovic was a target for Arsenal in January.

Dusan Vlahovic's agent Darko Ristic had said that a move to Juventus was too good to turn down for his client. Arsenal were hot on the heels of the Serbian striker at the start of the year, but he ended up joining the Bianconeri.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ristic said that the Serie A giants remain the best option for his client.

“It is true that there were many other clubs interested, but Juventus are Juventus, one of the biggest clubs in the world. It seemed like the best option from the start, and I haven’t changed my mind on that,” said Ristic.

Vlahovic was recently sidelined with a recurring groin inflammation that has kept him out of Juventus' last few games. The player has arrived at Qatar and will hope to regain fitness soon. Ristic added that the injury isn't too serious.

"It is a very unpleasant injury, but fortunately it is not too serious. We hope Dusan can be at 100 per cent for the first game against Brazil,” said Ristic.

Vlahovic has registered seven goals and two assists from 15 games across competitions for Juventus this season.

Kevin Campbell tips Emile Smith Rowe to play key role for Gunners

Emile Smith Rowe was one of Arsenal's best players last season.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell reckons Emile Smith Rowe could look like a new signing for the Gunners in the second half of the season. The 22-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury but is expected to make a full recovery at the start of next year.

Speaking recently, Campbell tipped Smith Rowe to play a key role for Gunners once he returns to action.

"We’re going to need a squad; we’re going to need it stronger, and we’re going to need ESR. Listen: he’s been training; we’re going to need ESR; he’s going to be like a new signing,;we’re going to need him back and to be ready to go. He is going to have a very prominent role to play," said Campbell.

Arsenal have their eyes on the Premier League and UEFA Europa League this season.

