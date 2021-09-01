Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Spanish ace joins La Liga side on loan, Gunners complete transfer of Serie A defender, and more – 1st September 2021

Arsenal had a busy transfer deadline day this summer. The Gunners did most of their business ahead of the final day. They were pressed into action following their demoralizing defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. Mikel Arteta pushed for a few last minute changes to his squad before the window slammed shut.

Arsenal have arranged for their Spanish defender to leave on loan. The Gunners also secured the services of a Serie A defender in the dying minutes of the transfer window.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 1 September 2021.

Spanish ace joins La Liga side on loan

Hector Bellerin has joined Real Betis on loan

Hector Bellerin has completed a loan move to Real Betis on deadline day, Arsenal have confirmed. The Spanish fullback’s future was subject to speculation over the past few weeks, and the player has finally departed the Emirates, albeit on loan. Bellerin has amassed 239 appearances for the Gunners, winning three FA Cups and two Community Shield trophies.

Wishing you all the best with @RealBetis this season, @HectorBellerin 🤝 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2021

However, the Spaniard has struggled for form and fitness in recent seasons and had dropped down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta. Bellerin appeared just 25 times in the Premier League last season and is not part of Arteta’s plans for the season. The Spanish fullback has opted to head back to his homeland to join Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season.

Bellerin was desperate to leave the Emirates and even took a pay cut to help the move go through. However, Arsenal have not included an option to buy in the deal. The Spaniard will be hoping that regular football can help him get back into his country’s squad for the World Cup next year.

Arsenal complete transfer of Serie A defender

Takehiro Tomiyasu has completed a move to the Emirates

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu at the Emirates. The Gunners paid Serie A side Bologna €18m to secure his signature a few hours before the transfer window closed for the summer. Mikel Arteta was eager to bolster his backline and identified the Japanese as the perfect candidate for the role.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Takehiro Tomiyasu 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/trL4Wq7zXW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2021

Arteta will hope Bellerin's gap will be filled by Tomiyasu. The Japanese international’s versatility could be an asset for Arteta, as he can operate in different roles in the backline as well as midfield. However, the Premier League giants hope to primarily use him as a right-back.

Sead Kolasinac’s move to Fenerbahce collapsed due to wage demands

Sead Kolasinac's move to Fenerbahce failed to materialize

Sead Kolasinac’s move to Fenerbahce collapsed due to the player’s wage demands, according to Shoot via Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. The Bosnian football’s representatives reportedly contacted the Turkish side’s president Ali Koc, asking for a three-year contract worth €9m, with an additional €3m signing on fee. Fenerbahce did not agree to their demands and the move fell through.

However, the report also quotes Koc claiming that the Bosnian will sign for a different club for €1m to €1.5m. Arsenal were eager to offload Kolasinac, but it appears that the player will remain at the Emirates for now.

Edited by Diptanil Roy