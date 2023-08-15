Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham want Folarin Balogun; Newcastle not in talks for Kieran Tierney, and more - August 15, 2023

Arsenal are expected to further bolster their squad before the summer transfer window closes. Mikel Arteta’s team began their new campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Satuday (August 12) in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Gunners striker Folarin Balogun as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, who has left for Bayern Munich. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are not in talks for Gunners defender Kieran Tierney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 15, 2023:

Tottenham Hotspur want Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Folarin Balogun as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The English striker has left Spurs this summer to join Bayern Munich, leaving a glaring hole in Ange Postecoglou’s attack. The Australian manager has set his sights on Balogun as a possible candidate to address the issue.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with Reims last season - 22 goals in 39 games across competitions - but remains surplus to requirements at the Emirates. Arsenal are willing to let him go this summer for a fair price and there’s considerable interest in his services.

Monaco are leading the race, but Spurs have now entered the fray. The Gunners are likely to let him go for £50 million.

Newcastle United not in talks for Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney could leave the Emirates this summer.

Newcastle United are not in talks to sign Kieran Tierney, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Scottish left-back remains heavily linked with a departure from Arsenal after dropping down the pecking order last season. Oleksandr Zinchenko remains the preferred choice for the position under Arteta.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Magpies are not eyeing full-backs at the moment.

“Kieran Tierney – Despite links with Newcastle earlier this summer, it was never something concrete or close from what I heard. I think they’re looking more at centre-backs than at full-backs at this point.

"Real Sociedad have made contact for Tierney this week, but Arsenal want a permanent sale, while Sociedad are only offering a loan,” Romano said.

Arteta is making multiple changes to his squad this summer.

Matt Turner backs Aaron Ramsdale to remain Arsenal No. 1

Aaron Ramsdale could see competition for the No. 1 spot at the Emirates.

Matt Turner has backed Aaron Ramsdale to retain the No. 1 spot at Arsenal. The American custodian left the Emirates this summer to join Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners are reportedly close to securing the services of Brentford’s David Raya as his replacement. The Spanish goalkeeper is expected to compete with Ramsdale for a first team place.

Turner told ESPN that the new arrivals must embrace the culture of the north London side.

“Work hard, it’s not going to be easy. No matter how well you train, make the most of your opportunities, I guess, but Aaron’s a really great goalkeeper, but I guess also the culture,” Turner said.

He added:

“You need to understand the culture of being at Arsenal. You need to be able to push but also support, and, I think, that’s something that I did really well. I was pushing, but I was also there to support, not only Aaron but the best of the team.

Turner went on to speak highly of Ramsdale.

“There’s no doubt that I pushed him every single day, he became a really solid goalkeeper last year. It felt like every time I played well in the Europa League or FA Cup he followed that up with two or three really good performances in the league,” said Turner.

He continued:

“Every time I thought the door was a little bit cracked, he stepped his performances up on the pitch, and I know I pushed him every day in training, and I can hold that close to my heart, and I’m happy to see him doing well, and I’m hoping that he can stay between the sticks.”

Turner faced his former club in his Forest debut on Saturday but ended on the losing side.