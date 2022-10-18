Arsenal are preparing to face PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Thursday (October 20) in the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's wards are unbeaten in Europe this season and leading Group A after three games.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared the Gunners' plans for January. Elsewhere, Albert Sambi Lokonga has opened up on his decision to stay at the Emirates this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 18, 2022.

Fabrizio Romano shares Arsenal's plans for January

Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move to the Emirates for a while.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield and the wings in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners enjoyed an active summer, bringing in quite a few new faces but remain eager for more reinforcements.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side want to go step by step to improve their squad

"Arsenal have always been optimistic for this season, but not expecting to be top of the league and four points clear in October. They will keep going step by step, game by game with the aim to improve the whole project with new contracts, new players in the future and more," wrote Romano.

The Italian added that any transfer decision of the Gunners would depend on the players available in January. Romano also named Youri Tielemans as a player he would like to see at the Emirates.

"They will be ready in case there will be good opportunities; midfielder and winger were two possibilities considered in the summer and still in the potential plans, but it depends on the players. I think Arsenal need at least one more midfielder to help Arteta’s rotation, I’d have loved to see Youri Tielemans there," said Romano.

Arsenal's sole defeat this season has come at Manchester United.

Albert Sambi Lokonga opens up on decision to stay at Emirates

Albert Sambi Lokonga has struggled for minutes at the Emirates.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has said that he decided to stay at Arsenal to improve himself. The Belgian is behind Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the pecking order.

Speaking to DH, as cited by Caught Offside, Lokonga said that he wants to give himself another year at the club before making a decision.

“It’s a personal decision (to stay). I wanted to give myself another year to stay at Arsenal and then see what happens. I think I have the qualities to succeed here. Last season, I didn’t perform at my best level. I still have things to prove,” said Lokonga.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom



84 minutes played

69 touches

57 passes (96.6% accuracy)

2 key passes

2 long balls (100% success)

1 dribble (100% success)

3 ground duels (2 won)

2 interceptions

1 tackle



Tidy performance. Albert Sambi Lokonga vs. FK Bodø/Glimt:84 minutes played69 touches57 passes (96.6% accuracy)2 key passes2 long balls (100% success)1 dribble (100% success)3 ground duels (2 won)2 interceptions1 tackleTidy performance. Albert Sambi Lokonga vs. FK Bodø/Glimt: 84 minutes played69 touches57 passes (96.6% accuracy)2 key passes2 long balls (100% success)1 dribble (100% success)3 ground duels (2 won)2 interceptions1 tackle Tidy performance. 🇧🇪 https://t.co/4UhiI6sYea

Lokonga also added that he had doubts about staying with the Gunners this summer.

“At the end of last season, I almost snapped. I called my agent to ask him if staying at Arsenal was a good idea. He comforted me in my choice, even though I know I need to start more often to develop,” said Lokonga.

Lokonga has appeared nine times for the north London side this season.

Micah Richards shares one concern in Gunners' title quest

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards reckons lack of squad depth could hurt Arsenal in their quest for the Premier League title. Arteta's wards are atop the league after ten games.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Richards also praised the Gunners for their good form.

"Arsenal have been brilliant. This season they have been different. They’re different. The difference with Manchester City and Arsenal is City can lose a few players and play the exact same way; they can afford to rotate," said Richards.

He added:

“If Arsenal lose Gabriel Jesus or Oleksandr Zinchenko to a certain degree or Thomas Partey in central midfield, all of a sudden they become a different team. But as they are now, they’re on a good run."

The north London side are four points clear of second-placed City.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes