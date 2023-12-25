Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Victor Osimhen to cost €130m, Dominic Solanke backed to excel at Emirates, and more - December 25, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 18 games this season. Mikel Arteta’s team are a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool and next face West Ham United at the Emirates on Thursday (December 28).

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen is expected to cost the Gunners €130m next summer. Elsewhere, Dominic Solanke has been backed to excel at the Emirates.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from December 25, 2023.

Victor Osimhen to cost €130m

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to leave Napoli in January

Victor Osimhen is likely to cost Arsenal €130m next summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 to complete their attack and have their eyes on the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the finest strikers in the world at Napoli in the past couple of seasons. He has amassed 67 goals and 17 assists from 119 games for the Serie A champions.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Osimhen has extended his stay with Napoli until 2026.

“Speaking of contracts, Victor Osimhen’s Napoli deal is also done. The documents have been signed and his contract has been extended from 2025 to 2026. One more season at Napoli so not a long term deal, but it will help Napoli to handle his future,” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“Victor Osimhen still has a very good chances to leave the club in 2024 – his release clause is in the region of €130m – but not in January unless something completely crazy happens. The interest from Chelsea and Arsenal remains, and let’s see if other clubs will join the race to buy the player next summer.”

Chelsea are likely to provide stiff competition for Osimhen’s signature at the end of the season.

Dominic Solanke backed to excel at Emirates by Journalist

Dominic Solanke has admirers at the Emirates

Journalist Dean Jones believes Dominic Solanke could be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta’s roster at the Emirates. Arsenal are on the hunt for a new No. 9 and would preferably like to bring in a new name in January to boost their title credentials. Solanke has emerged as an option, as per The Daily Star, thanks to his efforts for Bournemouth. The English striker has registered 12 goals and one assist from 20 outings across competitions this season for the Cherries.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, however, Jones admitted that it would be a big surprise if the Gunners move for the 26-year-old in January.

"It would be a shock signing, but I don't think it would be a particularly bad one. I think that having your eye on Dominic Solanke as a solution in the No.9 role isn't actually a bad idea. But I'd be extremely surprised because it's not one that I've heard mentioned before now, and there doesn't seem to be too many people chasing it up as something that's hot and could actually take off,” said Jones.

He continued:

"It might be that Arsenal are going to have to get smart here because it depends what kind of level of spending Solanke would be considered to be at."

The Mirror reports that West Ham United are also interested in Solanke, who is valued at £40m by Bournemouth.

Arsenal have to pay £60m for Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha could be on the move in January.

Arsenal have to pay £60m to sign Joao Palhinha in January, according to Football Insider. The Portuguese midfielder has enjoyed a steady rise with Fulham, and was close to joining Bayern Munich this summer. However, a move failed to materialize and Palhinha ended up staying at Craven Cottage. The Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder and have reportedly identified Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz as a priority.

However, they are aware that prising the Brazilian away from Villa Park in January is likely to be a challenge. The north London side have now identified Palhinha as an alternative to Luiz and want to take him to the Emirates at the turn of the year. However, they will have to pay a sizeable fee to get their man. Interestingly, the Bavarians are reportedly prioritizing a move for a new defender in the winter, but cannot be ruled out from the race just yet.

