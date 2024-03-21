Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Viktor Gyokeres opens up on future, Gunners in battle for Adrien Rabiot, and more - March 21, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming top of the table clash against Manchester City on Sunday, March 31. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 29 games, while the reigning champions are a point behind on third.

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres has opened up on his future amid rumours linking him to the Gunners. Elsewhere, the north London side are locked in a battle with Newcastle United for Adrien Rabiot.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from March 21, 2024.

Viktor Gyokeres opens up on future

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at the Emirates

Viktor Gyokeres has insisted that he is not paying too much attention to recent rumours surrounding his future. The Swedish forward has been a revelation for Sporting this season, registering 36 goals and 14 assists from 39 outings across competitions. His efforts have reportedly turned heads at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta looking for a new No. 9 this summer.

Speaking to Swedish news outlet Fotbollskanalen, the 25-year-old remained coy regarding his future.

"It’s a sign that I’ve performed well. But it’s not something I take too seriously, since it’s just speculation. But of course it’s fun. We’ll see this summer. It’s not something I know about myself, what will happen. I enjoy Sporting extremely well and feel no stress about the summer coming quickly," said Gyokeres.

Gyokeres added:

“It is clear that what I have done has attracted attention, but it is not really my focus in everyday life. But of course it’s fun that I have fans who appreciate what I’ve done.”

The Gunners are apparently eyeing Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen as well this year.

Arsenal in battle for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is wanted in the Premier League

Arsenal are competing with Newcastle United for the services of Adrien Rabiot, according to Tutto Juve. The French midfielder's contract with Juventus is set to run out at the end of the season and he is likely to leave as a free agent. Rabiot remains a key figure for the Bianconeri this season and has four goals and three assists from 24 outings in all competitions.

The Gunners are keen to take the player to the Emirates, and his availability on a Bosman move makes the transfer all the more lucrative. The 28-year-old is in his prime and is ready to test himself in the Premier League. Rabiot could be a fantastic partner for Declan Rice in Mikel Arteta's midfield. However, the north London side will face competition from the Magpies for his services.

Cedric Soares certain to leave the Gunners, says Fabrizio Romano

Cedric Soares's time at the Emirates is coming to an end

Cedric Soares will leave Arsenal at the end of this season, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese full-back is a forgotten man at the Emirates and isn't part of Mikel Arteta's plans. He has appeared just six times across competitions for the Gunners this season, only two of which has been starts.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that the 32-year-old is not under consideration for a new contract at the Emirates.

“I wanted to clarify something on players who could leave Arsenal this summer. As I reported yesterday, Cedric Soares is not going to extend his contract at Arsenal – it’s over between the player and the club, and there is not even a conversation to extend his contract. It’s 100% going to be time for them to part ways at the end of this season,” wrote Romano.

Romano went on to add that Soares won't be short of options come summer.

"Soares has some possibilities around Europe and Arsenal are looking at different solutions in that position. The experienced Portuguese full-back will of course remain professional until the end of his contract, then he will make a decision on his next move, and he could have a number of options," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Turkish clubs, including Besiktas, already wanted Soares recent months, but he decided to stay. Now he will have multiple options around Europe. Nothing is close at the moment but I’m told Cedric will consider different opportunities in order to make a final choice in the summer, not now.”

The north London side could be tempted to move for a new right-back to replace the Portuguese ahead of the new season.