Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: William Saliba signs new deal; Granit Xhaka leaves Emirates, and more - July 8, 2023

Arsenal are focussing on squad improvements after finishing second in the Premier League last season. Mikel Arteta remains determined to go all the way in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, defender William Saliba has signed a new deal with the Gunners. Elsewhere, Granit Xhaka has left the Emirates. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 8, 2023:

William Saliba signs new deal

William Saliba has decided to continue his stay at the Emirates

William Saliba has extended his stay with Arsenal. The French defender's previous contract was set to run out in 2025, and multiple suitors were eying him with interest. However, the Gunners have managed to put all speculation to bed by tying him down to a new deal.

Speaking after signing across the dotted line, Saliba expressed a desire to play for many years at the Emirates.

"Honestly the decision was easy, because I had a really good season last season, but unfortunately I didn't finish it because of injury. So I want more. I want to play more years for this amazing club. I didn't achieve anything yet, so I want to win everything with this club," said Saliba.

He continued:

"I'm so, so, so hungry because I didn't play for four months and I didn't help my team. So I hope I won't have an injury this season, I want to be here all this season with the team. I'm so, so hungry to play on. I can't wait to be on the pitch."

The Frenchman also said that the north London side have all the prerequisites to win silverware next season.

“I think we can achieve everything. Of course, it's easy to say this, but we have the coach, we have the character, we have the players and every year the team gets stronger.

"We have better players with a good mentality. We have a good experience from the last season as well. We know that the season is so long. So we are confident and we know we can do something good at this club," said Saliba.

Arsenal are close to signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax, who is likely to provide competition for Saliba next season.

Granit Xhaka leaves Emirates

Granit Xhaka has ended his stay at the Emirates.

Granit Xhaka has left Arsenal to join Bayer Leverkusen, the Gunners have confirmed.

The Swiss international was heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga side since the start of the summer. Xhaka's place in Arteta's starting XI has come under doubt following the Spaniard's pursuit of Declan Rice.

The north London side also remain linked with a move for Romeo Lavia, with Arteta keen to upgrade his options in attack. Xhaka was always looking to leave this summer for regular football following a topsy-turvy run at the Emirates.

He has divided opinion with fans and has had a frosty relationship with supporters. However, he was decisive for Arsenal last season, and was a vital part of Arteta's team.

Rice's impending arrival was likely to pushin Xhaka down the pecking order. With the English midfielder a step away from joining the club, Arteta has now decided to allow the Swiss midfielder to leave. Xhaka won two FA Cups and one Community Shield during his time with the Gunners.

Arsenal not in talks to sign Mohamed Simakan

Arsenal are not in negotiations with RB Leipzig to sign Mohamed Simakan, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson. The French defender has caught the eye with the Bundesliga side and has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Gunners remain focussed on Jurrien Timber for now.

"Mohamed Simakan is continuing to impress at RB Leipzig and I’m aware there have been some reports of interest from Arsenal. I’m not personally aware of anything concrete from them in particular, and they seem to have moved on and gone for Jurrien Timber as their priority in that position anyway," wrote Johnson.

Johnson also added that Manchester City's pursuit of Josko Gvardiol makes a move for Simakan unlikely this summer.

“Still, it’s no surprise that top clubs are starting to pay serious attention to Simakan, though what I will say is that I don’t see Leipzig selling him and Josko Gvardiol in the same summer.

"Given that Gvardiol seems to be closing in on a move away and is of great interest to Manchester City, I think we should probably expect Simakan to stay in Germany for at least one more year," wrote Johnson.

The north London side have already tied William Saliba down to a new deal and are unlikely to target Simakan if they secure Timber's signature.

