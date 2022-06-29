"Arsenal tried until yesterday...and now waiting" - Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on £60 million star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal target Raphinha's situation. Chelsea have reached an agreement with Leeds United for a fee of £60-£65 million.

However, they are yet to agree on personal terms with the Brazilian and his agent Deco, a former Chelsea midfielder. Romano tweeted:

"Raphinha deal. Key hours ahead for Chelsea as they will try to reach full agreement with Brazilian winger and his agent Deco on personal terms, really important step. #CFC Club agreement with Leeds for £60/65m total fee - Arsenal tried until yesterday... and now waiting."

The news of Chelsea reaching an agreement with Leeds United will come as a big blow to the Gunners. They have been interested in Raphinha for a while now.

According to the Daily Star, they also placed a bid for the Brazilian but it was rejected by Leeds United. The 25-year-old was also linked with Barcelona. However, the Catalan club's financial issues mean they may not be able to match Chelsea's bid.

Raphinha scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 35 Premier League matches last season, helping Leeds avoid relegation on the final day.

It now seems likely that the Brazilian will feature in the Chelsea kit next season.

Gabriel Jesus set to join Arsenal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has completed his transfer to the Emirates for £45 million.

As per the Italian journalist, the Brazilian successfully completed his medical on Tuesday, June 28. Romano tweeted:

"Medical successfully completed for Gabriel Jesus in London today as expected, he's new Arsenal player until June 2027. It's all signed and completed between clubs too. #AFC Official statement pending - Gabriel joins for £45m fee from Man City."

Jesus registered 13 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions last season, helping Manchester City lift their sixth Premier League title.

However, the Cityzens signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, which would've put Jesus down in the pecking order. Hence, he is set to join the Gunners, where he's likely to lead the attack.

