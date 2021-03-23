Arsenal urged to sign Inter Milan star

Kevin Campbell has advised Arsenal to sign Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi in the summer. The former Gunners star believes the Moroccan wing-back will be the ideal player for Mikel Arteta on the right flank.

Achraf Hakimi joined Inter Milan last summer after Real Madrid decided to sell him. The right-back, who has also played as a right-winger in several matches, was in top form at Borussia Dortmund but the Bundesliga side could not get him on a permanent deal.

📖 The story of #WHUARS



15 mins: 😕

17 mins: 😔

32 mins: 🤬

38 mins: 🤨

61 mins: 😬

82 mins: 😅



Final whistle: 🥵



📺 Watch the key moments from today's action-packed draw 👇 pic.twitter.com/BHaSN0sQir — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 21, 2021

Kevin Campbell believes the Moroccan star will not be cheap to sign but would be worth the money if Arsenal decide to spend on him. He told Football Insider:

"Arsenal are in the market for a right-back and Hakimi is a brilliant player. I think the club will tread very carefully when they look who to sign this summer. Will Inter Milan even sell Hakimi? They are looking great. Going after players that are performing at the peak is always difficult. If the club see him as the best choice though they have got to go all out for him."

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign a right-back this summer, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey named as the top target. Hector Bellerin has not been at his best for some time now, and Mikel Arteta has aked the Arsenal board to sign a new defender. Cedric Soares, who joined from Southampton, has been picked ahead of the Spaniard in some matches and has impressed.

Will Achraf Hakimi leave Inter Milan for Arsenal?

While Kevin Campbell dreams of Arsenal signing Achraf Hakimi, the player is happy at Inter Milan, as per his agent. Alejandro Camano told Radio Kiss Kiss last week that his client is improving under Antonio Conte but did not shut down any possible exit rumors. He said:

"He is happy at Inter with Conte, who is an excellent coach. Conte's style of play suits Achraf and I think he will end up improving a lot because of this experience with the Nerazzurri."

Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with the former Real Madrid star but nothing concrete has taken place so far.