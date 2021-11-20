“Arsenal will be tested to the limit" - Martin Keown believes a win against a 'hungry and angry' Liverpool side will mean Arsenal are 'right back' to where they were

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown believes a win for the Gunners against Liverpool will be a real statement of intent following some poor seasons.

Martin Keown states that if Arsenal can defeat a hungry Liverpool side then they would be a step closer to being where they belonged. Speaking to TalkSPORT, the 55-year-old pundit said:

"I can see this is going to be a hungry and angry Liverpool team and Arsenal will be tested to the limits. But if they get something there then this really is the real Arsenal back and the story starts now. If they win that game then Liverpool will know that Arsenal are right back to where they were many years ago."

Despite wanting Arsenal to perform well, Keown still believes Liverpool will still prevail in their clash. He added:

"But I still see Liverpool having too much for Arsenal right now at this point of the season."

Arsenal have been rejuvenated following a catastrophic start to the 2021-22 season. The Gunners started the season by losing three consecutive games against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Since then Arsenal have gone eight matches unbeaten, winning six and drawing two. Mikel Arteta's men currently find themselves fifth in the standings, just two points behind Liverpool.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have hit a bump following a great start to the season. Jurgen Klopp's men were held by Brighton before suffering a shock defeat to West Ham prior to the international break.

Arsenal will face a stern test facing Liverpool and Anfield

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal will face a stern test when they take on Liverpool at Anfield. The 39-year-old manager hopes his team raises their level while taking on Liverpool.

Speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal's game against Liverpool, Mikel Arteta said:

"It is always a test, it is a fascinating stadium to play football in. You have to be at your best, and raise the level to your maximum standards, emotionally, physically, tactically, because if you don’t you will be exposed. Going to Anfield is always a test, but if you are able to do that, there are not many grounds as good as there to feel that you are a proper footballer."

Arteta is hoping to breach the top four by beating Liverpool at Anfield. He added:

"That would be the objective. The standards that we have at the club, the objective is always to win the game - it doesn't matter where you play, you always have to prepare the game to win it, and that is the way we will do it to go to Anfield to get the result."

Edited by Diptanil Roy