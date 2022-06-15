Arsenal willing to pay £100 million to sign French superstar - Reports

According to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Arsenal are willing to pay the £100 million fee that RB Leipzig have demanded for Christopher Nkunku.

The 23-year old Christopher Nkunku had a breakout season with RB Leipzig that has led to interest from multiple big clubs. This includes the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, RB Leipzig have the player under contract until 2024 and have reportedly set a price tag of £100 million.

Christopher Nkunku is also reportedly willing to stay at RB Leipzig for another season while Liverpool’s interest in the player is expected to diminish after the signing of Benfica’s Darwin Nunez. The price tag has reportedly led to Manchester United also dropping out, with both PSG and the Gunners reportedly willing to pay the fee.

GOAL @goal Christopher Nkunku, these numbers are ridiculous 🥴 Christopher Nkunku, these numbers are ridiculous 🥴 https://t.co/VX8WipiW7z

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag reportedly prioritizes the midfield and wants to sort that out first. Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, considers Christopher Nkunku a player who can make a direct impact and improve his squad immediately.

Arsenal look to make first major signing with Christopher Nkunku?

Arsenal fans will be worried with the way the transfer window has shaped up so far. Tottenham Hotspur finished above them to qualify for the Champions League next season and have already completed three signings, namely Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic.

The north London club have completed the signing of 19-year old Brazilian forward Marquinhos and will need to add some more firepower if they are to improve for next season. Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave while the replacement for January departure Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also not been signed until now.

Mikel Arteta's team is still a long way away from challenging for the top two in England.

At the same time, both Liverpool and Manchester City seem intent on improving their teams this summer and have already made major signings. The Gunners have been linked with a plethora of players but are still looking to make their first major signing.

B/R Football @brfootball 55 goal involvements

35 goals, 20 assists

Bundesliga POTS

Bundesliga POTM (x4)



Christopher Nkunku caps off his incredible season by winning the DFB-Pokal 55 goal involvements35 goals, 20 assistsBundesliga POTSBundesliga POTM (x4)Christopher Nkunku caps off his incredible season by winning the DFB-Pokal ▪️ 55 goal involvements▪️ 35 goals, 20 assists▪️ Bundesliga POTS▪️ Bundesliga POTM (x4)Christopher Nkunku caps off his incredible season by winning the DFB-Pokal 🏆 https://t.co/6O6s2ybPaD

While Christopher Nkunku will be a quality addition, the high price tag may still play a role, especially considering that the player might be available for far cheaper next summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far