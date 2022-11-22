Arsene Wenger names top favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The French tactician is of the view that Les Bleus' recent struggles will work in their favor. France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but were eliminated by Switzerland on penalties in the Round of 16 of the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Their UEFA Nations League 2022 campaign was nothing sort of a disappointment, as they managed just five points from six group games. However, Wenger has said that the team's recent struggles will guide them to World Cup glory this year.

He told Wettbasis (h/t the Mirror):

"My number-one favourite is France. Not because I’m French by birth but because this Equipe Tricolore has the best attack."

Despite Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku's absence, Deschamps still has Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Thuram, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, and Randal Kolo Muani to deploy up front.

Wenger continued:

"When you’re the reigning world champion, the biggest danger is not having any worries. The teams that take it easy and aren’t focused enough on their task almost always get a nasty surprise and don’t stay in the race for long."

Presnel Kimpembe, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the competition due to an Achilles injury. There was initial worry surrounding Raphael Varane's fitness, but he will be available for the opening group stage game.

Wenger concluded:

"To be honest, I even consider it good news that the French national team has work to do. As a result, she had to renew a few things and I am now firmly assuming that this can only have a positive effect on the performance in Doha, because Didier Deschamps’ team will be even more focused as a result."

France take on Australia in 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage opener

Deschamps' side will launch their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a group game against Australia on 22 November.

The other teams in their group - Tunisia and Denmark - played out a 0-0 draw in their Group D opener. Hence, a win against the Socceroos would be enough to send the European giants to the top of the group table.

They will also be keeping a close eye on the events in Group C, considering the winners of Group D will play the runners-up from that group. Argentina were expected to comfortably finish as group winners.

But their 2-1 loss against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has put a big question mark over that prospect.

