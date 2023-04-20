Arsene Wenger predicts outcome of UEFA Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City

Arsene Wenger thinks Manchester City will beat Real Madrid and face AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Cityzens advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League following a 1-1 draw (4-1 aggregate win) against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (April 19). Pep Guardiola's men controlled the tie and are slight favorites when they face Madrid.

Los Merengues booked their place in the last four with a comfortable 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) win over Chelsea on Tuesday. This means Manchester City and Madrid will clash again in the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Meanwhile, AC Milan meet Inter Milan in the other semifinal. Legendary former Arsenal manager Wenger has backed City and the Rossoneri to prevail. He told BeIN Sports:

"I would say at the moment I would give Milan a little advantage and City a little advantage. Because of their defensive stability and maybe because Real Madrid is a little more vulnerable defensively."

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been on fire, scoring 12 goals in eight Champions League games. He is the competition's top scorer but Wenger also acknowledged the threat Madrid pose:

"But Real Madrid is Real Madrid, they can score against anybody and that is why this is very open."

City clash with Los Blancos in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 9 before hosting the reigning champions at the Etihad on May 17. The European heavyweights played out an enthralling semifinal last season, with Carlo Ancelotti's men winning 6-5 on aggregate.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva confident of sealing revenge over Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva is confident about his side's chances against Madrid.

Bernardo Silva spoke after Manchester City sealed their place in the Champions League semifinals with a date with Real Madrid. The Portuguese attacker reflected on last season's collapse at the hands of the 14-time European champions. He said (via Planet Football):

"Hopefully, yes. We will go for it definitely. We always go for it but we feel the team is very, very confident at the minute. I think we are going through."

The Cityzens were on course to reach the final as they were 5-3 up on aggregate against Madrid until the 90th minute of the second leg. Three stoppage-time goals from Rodrygo (2) and Karim Benzema stunned Guardiola's men.

However, this City side is a different animal, toying with a Bayern side that has been impressive in Europe this season. They are also eyeing a potential treble as they trail Arsenal by four points in the title race with a game in hand. Guardiola's side are also in the FA Cup semifinals and face Sheffield United on Saturday (April 22).

