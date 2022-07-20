"Arteta is obsessed with him" - Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal manager is looking forward to working with 25-year-old star and believes he will be a 'key player' 

Mikel Arteta is reportedly obsessed with Oleksandr Zinchenko and is keen to work with him at Arsenal. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the Gunners manager was key in pushing for the Ukrainian's move to the Emirates this summer.

Zinchenko is set to join Arsenal this week (as per Romano). The Gunners have a £30 million deal in place with Manchester City and personal terms have been agreed as well.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano claimed Zinchenko was moving to Arsenal on a four-year deal. He added that the main reason for the move was Arteta and said:

"For Zinchenko it is a done deal. Zinchenko will be a new Arsėnal player, they have an agreement, the player could leave Man City's training camp today to join Arsėnal and do his medicals. A four year deal, £30m deal with add-ons. Arteta is obsessed with him and he's convinced that he will be a key player for the project."

Arteta has worked with Zinchenko during their time together at Manchester City. The 25-year-old can play as a central midfielder and as a left-back offering great versatility. He made 28 appearances last season for City.

Arsenal warned they are making the same mistake again

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has warned Mikel Arteta that he is making the same mistake at the Emirates as former manager Arsene Wenger. He believes the Gunners manager is trying to become Manchester City lite, while the legendary manager tried to be Barcelona lite in his time.

In his Mirror column, he wrote:

"The idea of Oleksandr Zinchenko going to Arsėnal is one I like. He was the kind of player the Gunners have been crying out for for a long time now, so I can see why fans will be behind their move for him."

He added:

"But I still have reservations, too, because just as I criticised Arsene Wenger's Arsėnal for wanting to be Barcelona lite and it not getting them anywhere, now I can see Mikel Arteta's Arsėnal becoming Manchester City lite and ending up with the same net result."

Collymore has doubts about Arsenal's new signings from Manchester City, claiming they weren't the "driving forces" behind their success. He wrote:

"I know Arteta will point to the fact that both Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko are winners. But, let's face it, as good as they are, if you were to pick out five, or even 10, City players who were the driving forces behind all their trophy wins, would either feature?"

Arsenal have also signed striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer.

