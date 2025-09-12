"As a club, we needed a change" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim explains Andre Onana exit decision

Manchester United boss has explained the decision to send Andre on loan to Trabzonspor this summer. He praised his time at Inter Milan but added that the Premier League giants needed a change.

The Red Devils signed Onana from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023. He has made numerous errors in his time at Old Trafford so far and has been heavily criticized. He has now joined Trabzonspor on a season-long.

In his pre-match press conference before the Premier League clash at Manchester City on Sunday, Ruben Amorim said about Onana (via manutd.com):

“We saw Andre Onana did a very, very good season in Inter. The quality is there, but we are in the club, sometimes in the moment, things are getting harder and harder and you can be really experienced, but in this club, sometimes the pressure is so hard in every detail, sometimes you need a change."

He added:

“I think as a club, we understood that we needed a change, and sometimes it’s hard to fathom why. It’s the performance, the moment, the bad luck in some moments was hard on him, was hard on us. Our thinking is to have a change in the goalkeepers, but I wish the best to Andre Onana.

“He was really good on working, trying to help the players, but sometimes you can have all the quality in the world but you need to change the environment to return to your level, and I think that was the feeling - not just for us but Andre as well.”

Onana has made one appearance for Manchester United this season. It came in their penalty shootout defeat against League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Ruben Amorim on which goalkeeper will start for Manchester United against Manchester City

Altay Bayindir has been Ruben Amorim's first-choice goalkeeper so far this season. However, Manchester United have also signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp this summer to compete with him.

Ruben Amorim was asked who between the two would start against Manchester City on Sunday. He heaped praise on Lammens but pointed out that the Premier League is new for him. Hence, he answered (via manutd.com):

“Of course, it’s not the same, but Altay is going to continue because it’s a different league, it’s a different country, trainings, ball, so we try to maintain that and they will fight for the position.

“So, for me, it’s clear, Altay will start. We believe in our goalkeepers, I believe in Altay, he’s ready to play and he’s going to play.”

Manchester United have four points in three Premier League games so far this season, while Manchester City have three.

