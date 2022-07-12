“As good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, if not better” – Former Real Madrid defender makes bold claim about 30-year-old star

Former Real Madrid defender Cicinho believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar is at least as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi have been at the top of their games for over 15 years now. They have established themselves as two of the best football players of their generation, if not of all time.

Many tipped Neymar to follow in their footsteps when he joined Barcelona for €57 million in 2013. The 30-year-old then moved to PSG for €222 million four years later with a view to becoming the best player in the world.

However, the move has not gone according to plan for the Brazil international so far. PSG are even said to be willing to listen to offers for the forward ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

TNT Sports Brasil @TNTSportsBR Nosso #PSG O QUE SABEMOS SOBRE UMA POSSÍVEL SAÍDA DE NEYMAR DO PSG!Nosso @marcelobechler apurou que o clube está pronto pra receber uma proposta pelo brasileiro, mas não disse ao jogador que não conta mais com ele. Qual seria o melhor futuro pro Ney, torcedor? #Neymar O QUE SABEMOS SOBRE UMA POSSÍVEL SAÍDA DE NEYMAR DO PSG! ✈️🇫🇷 Nosso @marcelobechler apurou que o clube está pronto pra receber uma proposta pelo brasileiro, mas não disse ao jogador que não conta mais com ele. Qual seria o melhor futuro pro Ney, torcedor? #Neymar #PSG https://t.co/oR4W6wBEn3

Despite Neymar's prominence dwindling in recent years, Cicinho continues to be a huge admirer of the player. The former Real Madrid right-back has insisted that the Brazilian is good enough to compared with Ronaldo and Messi. He told Jovem Pan Esportes:

"Neymar is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, if not better"

Cicinho DISPARA: "Neymar é TÃO BOM quanto Cristiano Ronaldo e Messi, senão melhor". #ReisDaResenha | MELHOR DO MUNDO?Cicinho DISPARA: "Neymar é TÃO BOM quanto Cristiano Ronaldo e Messi, senão melhor". #ReisDaResenha | MELHOR DO MUNDO? Cicinho DISPARA: "Neymar é TÃO BOM quanto Cristiano Ronaldo e Messi, senão melhor". https://t.co/ExxTjdreMS

Neymar has played a total of 144 matches for PSG since joining them from Barcelona in 2017. He found the back of the net 100 times and provided 60 assists for his teammates in those games.

The Brazilian scored 13 goals and registered eight assists from 28 appearances across all competitions for the French giants last term. While his numbers remain good, PSG's failure to win the UEFA Champions League has led some to suggest his stint in Paris has been underwhelming.

Neymar has a contract with the Ligue 1 champions until the end of the 2024-25 season. It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Barcelona superstar.

Ronaldo and Messi near end of their careers

The two superstars have so far won 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them. It is telling that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Mordric is the only other player to win the accolade since 2008.

However, the two forwards are heading towards the end of their careers. At 37 and 35 years of age, Ronaldo and Messi could play their last FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Both players have just one year remaining on their contracts with their respective clubs. The Portuguese has reportedly asked Manchester United to allow him to leave this summer, while the Argentinian was the subject of heavy criticism for his performances for PSG last term.

