Neymar is the architect of his own tragedy

Paris Saint Germain have made it known that they no longer want Neymar Jr. in their ranks and would be willing to sell the once-coveted player if a suitable offer came along. Neymar himself has reportedly expressed his desire to join Barcelona but given the wretched financial condition of the Catalans, such a move is highly unlikely.

Neymar left Barcelona in the summer of 2017 amidst controversial circumstances. PSG paid his €222 million release clause, making Barcelona unable to prevent his departure. It sent shockwaves around the world and inflated the transfer market for the next three years before the COVID 19 pandemic normalised the market.

Neymar (left) had always wanted to escape Messi's shadow.

Neymar’s Transfer Timing was all wrong

The Brazilian left Barcelona at a time when he was very much set at the Nou Camp. In the 2016-17 season, his final campaign for the Catalans, the then 25-year-old looked poised to inherit the Blaugrana hero mantle from Lionel Messi. It would not be too far-fetched to say that Neymar even outperformed Messi on a few occasions, most notably in Barcelona's 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League Round of 16.

So it came as a surprise to many when Neymar later revealed his reason for leaving Barcelona - to step out of Messi's shadow and find success on his own merits. It would also enable him to be in a better position to be considered for the Ballon D'or. Or at least that was what he believed the move to Paris would do.

Neymar Jr Presents New e.GO Electric Car In Berlin

Neymar lost his discipline soon after making the switch. His eye-watering salary, the Paris nightlife, and a less competitive French league meant that he had more time to play Fortnite and throw lavish house parties. His privileges inside the club were so astronomically high that sources close to the player said that he had a direct hotline to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Just a year ago, in the 2015 Ballon D'or ceremony, Neymar sat in the middle flanked by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as one of the top three footballers in the world. He finished third that year and believed he was close to edging out his colleague if only he could find success elsewhere.

Neymar’s Loss of focus at PSG

Neymar lost his focus at PSG

However, after moving to PSG, Neymar's desire to win the Ballon d'Or took a backseat and he became more focused on enjoying his life. There is nothing wrong with basking in the benefits of one's income, but his penchant for temporary pleasures and upgraded wardrobes made him more urgently pursue a life of luxury. He lost his edge and became complacent. His hunger for footballing success was overtaken by his love for high lifestyle.

The quality of his football dropped as a consequence. He also went through a series of injuries in which he suffered both physically and mentally, raising questions about his fitness and commitment to the team. He missed almost 100 games due to being on the side-lines.

Ronaldinho was also a gifted player who could not sustain his high level.

Players such as Ronaldinho, Deco, and even Robinho all paid the price for their undisciplined lifestyle. While Ronaldinho mesmerized everyone with his genius on the pitch, he was also known for his love of the Barcelona nightlife. Former Barcelona assistant manager Juan Carlos Unzue once even cautioned Neymar not to end up like his compatriot.

Robinho paid the price for his sexual offenses, proving once again that money and fame can actually be detrimental to long-term sporting success for some athletes.

Neymar’s Physical Change

There is a marked contrast between the Neymar of Barcelona and the Neymar of PSG, not only in his game but also in his physique. Neymar quickly gained weight and his cheeks now look more prominently swollen than they did a few years ago. In Barcelona, Neymar's body had an outdoor ruggedness and a lankiness that suited his style of play. In Paris, Neymar looks rounder and has often been spotted puffing for breath.

Neymar has put on weight and often huffs and puffs for breath

It is perhaps harsh to judge so acutely on an athlete's physique, but football is about the body and the fitness of the individual player. Neymar neglected his fitness both physically and mentally. Eyebrows were raised when he became the most expensive signing in football history and some, like Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness, were outraged by his salary.

Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness was outraged by Neymar's transfer to PSG for 222 million euros

Neymar undoubtedly felt the pressure of justifying his pay-package and his marathon Fortnite gaming sessions were a way of dealing with such negative pressure. Gaming became a self-imposed distraction for him, the only activity where he could find mental peace.

The Tragedy of Neymar

Lionel Messi (left) prepares to take a free kick while Neymar watches on.

Neymar, like all great tragic heroes, brought upon his own downfall. Like Shakespeare's Macbeth, Neymar paid the price for his 'vaulting ambition' that ultimately led to him being disowned by everyone.

PSG, the club that made him the world's most expensive player, are now looking to offload him. He now hopes that Barcelona, the club he so unceremoniously left, can be his next destination. Ironically enough, he is now once again playing alongside Lionel Messi, whose shadow he wanted to escape so desperately. It's like life coming to a full circle.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far