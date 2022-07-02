Neymar’s agents contact Manchester United amid uncertainty surrounding PSG future: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar's agents have reportedly contacted Manchester United with speculation continuing to grow over the Brazilian's future.

Neymar, 30, continues to be linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes following comments made by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The former Barcelona star was reportedly irritated by those comments and a potential exit for the PSG forward has been rumored.

According to 90min, Neymar's agents have made contact with Manchester United as well as the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City to gauge interest in the Brazilian.

Erik ten Hag is overseeing a rebuild at Old Trafford this summer and does need to attend to his attack following the departures of Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani.

The duo have left the Red Devils as free agents, leaving Ten Hag with a lack of options in his frontline.

Manchester United are one of the few sides that can afford Neymar's hefty wages.

Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the side's highest earner on £480,000 a-week (via Goal).

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will capitalize on the uncertainty over Neymar's future, although there has been no suggestion they hold an interest as of yet.

However, a clause in the former Barca star's PSG contract has now extended his stay at the Parc des Princes until 2027. That may have implications for any potential move the likes of Manchester United or Chelsea make for the 30-year-old.

Would PSG star Neymar want to join Manchester United?

Neymar could reject the Red Devils and stay at PSG

Manchester United are coming off the back of a disappointing season in which they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Neymar has never played in the UEFA Europa League and if he were to make the move to Old Trafford he would do just that.

Hence, the Brazilian may have reservations over joining a club in the midst of a vital rebuild under Erik ten Hag.

Given that there are other potential suitors that will play in Europe's elite club competition, it seems unlikely Manchester United will be able to persuade Neymar to join.

As of yet they have not shown any intent to sign the PSG star.

Instead, Manchester United reportedly have Ajax winger Antony in their sights to boost their attack.

The Red Devils also have their eyes firmly placed on the pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong at present.

Once that move reaches its conclusion either way, we may then get an insight as to whether Neymar could be on the wishlist for Erik ten Hag.

