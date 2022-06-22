"We can't speak about this in public" - PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi breaks silence on Neymar's future with 'private' negotiations claim

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has shied away from talking about the future of star forward Neymar Jr.'s future at the Ligue 1 club.

Rumors suggest the 30-year-old Brazil international, who is currently on holiday during the off-season, will end his five-year stay in Paris.

But the former Barcelona attacker clarified his current situation recently while speaking to the Canal Football Club [via football.london]. He said:

"Next season, it has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there are no other possible choices. Yes, it will be with Paris Saint-Germain."

Meanwhile, Al-Khelaifi believes the club will undergo a lot of changes over the summer. Speaking to MARCA [via Fabrizio Romano], he said:

"Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations", tells @marca PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations", tells @marca. ⚠️🇧🇷 #PSG https://t.co/NPrN4L0aN0

According to a report by Goal last month, PSG are open to offers that match their valuation of the forward. Reportedly, the club hierarchy feels that Neymar has been in gradual decline since his record-breaking transfer in 2017.

While the attacker is content with his role at PSG, new sporting director Luis Campos and his team are concerned that his antics, both on and off the pitch, will disrupt the dressing room atmosphere. On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe's decision to extend his stay at the club is also expected to affect the Brazilian's future in Paris.

Al-Khelaifi also spoke about PSG's ambitions for the 2022-23 season [via beIN SPORTS]. The 48-year-old said:

"What I can tell you is that we expect all the players to do much more than they did last season. They all have to be at 100%. Anyone who wants to stay in their comfort zone, who doesn't want to fight, will stay on the sidelines. And we have to create a real team, find a real collective spirit. That will be the mission of the new coach. We want players who are proud to represent PSG and ready to fight every day."

Neymar, who is contracted to PSG until June 2025, has won four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France crowns, and two Coupe de la Ligue trophies with the club.

Neymar's plane makes emergency landing

On Tuesday, an airplane owned by the Brazilian talisman was forced to make an emergency landing in Brazil after leaving Barbados.

The airplane landed safely in northeast Brazil after broadcasting a distress call, according to several media reports, including British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

Dan News @dannews An aircraft owned and often used by Neymar declared emergency after leaving Barbados and has landed safely in Northeastern Brazil. An aircraft owned and often used by Neymar declared emergency after leaving Barbados and has landed safely in Northeastern Brazil.

INeymar, his sister Rafaella and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi were recently in Miami on holiday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far