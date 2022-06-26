Neymar open to PSG departure as recent comments from Nasser Al-Kehlaifi did not please him - Reports 

Neymar Jr is reportedly open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer due to recent comments made by the club's president Nasser Al-Kehlaifi.

The 30-year-old has been at the Parc des Princes since 2017 when he arrived in Paris as the world's most expensive player in a £190 million (€222 million) deal.

He has been one of PSG's main men for a number of years, making 144 appearances, scoring 100 goals and contributing 60 assists.

However, the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and then Lionel Messi to the club last season have perhaps seen the Brazilian's importance diminish.

The latest situation regarding Neymar is one of huge speculation.

Recent comments from the club's president Nasser Al-Kehlaifi have reportedly irked the former Barcelona star and he could move as a result (per RMC Sport).

Nasser Al-Kehlaifi told Marca (via Fabrizio Romano):

"A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season, said the PSG president. A lot more! They all have to to be 100%. Obviously, we weren't good enough to go far.

He continued:

For next season, the objective is clear: to work every day at 200%. To give everything we have for this jersey , give the maximum and we will see the result. You have to become humble again. You have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls that change a game."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations", tells @marca PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations", tells @marca. ⚠️🇧🇷 #PSG https://t.co/NPrN4L0aN0

The Brazilian did not want to leave PSG this summer with the World Cup on the horizon.

However, Neymar reportedly felt targeted by Al-Khelaifi's comments and reportedly needs to feel loved to give his best at the club.

Alongside this, the 30-year-old didn't respond well to the backlash from his side's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League R16.

He was unceremoniously booed in the side's 3-0 win over Bordeaux in Ligue 1 and was heavily criticized by French media over a lack of contribution.

Where could PSG star Neymar Jr move to?

A return to Barcelona seems unlikely

Neymar will be tied to the Parc des Princes until 2027 once July 1 arrives (per the aforementioned source).

Financially, a move for the Brazil star is complicated; his huge salary alongside a likely astronomical transfer fee could be potential stumbling blocks for a sale.

A return to Barcelona seems highly unlikely given the La Liga side's current financial issues.

If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United, a move to Old Trafford may be a possibility, whilst Chelsea are an option given their recent new ownership.

Newcastle United's ongoing revolution under Eddie Howe means the Tyneside outfit could become a potential suitor.

The club have now become the richest side in world football following a Saudi-led consortium takeover last year.

Neymar made 28 appearances last season, scoring 13 goals and contributing eight assists.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far