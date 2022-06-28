Manchester United believe 22-year-old target is worth only half his current price tag as deal drags on - Reports

Manchester United believe Ajax winger Antony is worth only half his current €80 million price tag as a move for the Brazilian continues to drag on.

ESPN has reported that Antony, 22, is seen as one of new United manager Erik ten Hag's targets this summer. He flourished under the Dutch tactician at Ajax last season. The Brazilian forward made 32 appearances for the Eredivisie champions, scoring 12 goals and contributing ten assists.

Ajax value Antony at €80 million, which is proving to be problematic in United's pursuit of the winger. United believe he should cost only €40 million.

The Brazilian has been looking to persuade Ajax to consider offers, but they are in no hurry to part ways with him.

United, meanwhile, are looking to sign a versatile forward who can play a variety of positions in attack. Antony fits the mould, as he can play as a right winger and has played as a left winger too.

His eye-catching performances for Ajax have helped him earn nine international caps for Brazil, scoring twice. The 22-year-old has three years left on his deal with the Amsterdam side. However, his relationship with former manager Ten Hag could see him move to United.

Manchester United should join race for Richarlison

Richarlison has impressed at Goodison Park.

Should Manchester United fail to strike a deal for Antony, the Red Devils should look no further than Everton's Richarlison.

The 25-year-old has a similar profile to Antony and would arrive at Old Trafford with a ton of Premier League experience. He is currently being linked with London sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

It's surprising Manchester United aren't taking more of a look at the tenacious Brazilian, given his impressive last season at Goodison Park. Richarlison played a key role in the Toffees' Premier League survival, bagging ten goals and five assists in 30 league appearances.

The Everton striker is versatile across the frontline, having flourished as both a wide forward and in a centre-forward role. He has two years left on his deal with Everton, but interest in his services continues to grow.

Both Richarlison and Antony can be expected to be part of the Brazil team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

