"As good a teacher as you can have" - Danny Murphy names Liverpool star Milos Kerkez should learn from after struggling for Reds

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged new signing Milos Kerkez to learn from Virgil van Dijk. Kerkez has joined the Premier League champions this summer following his impressive spell with Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for his performances last season. However, the Hungarian has failed to convince in his two appearances for the Merseyside giants so far this season.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has named Kerkez in his starting XI ahead of Andy Robertson in both games this campaign. However, Danny Murphy has claimed that the young full-back has not yet settled at Anfield. The former England midfielder told Liverpool World:

"I think Frimpong's probably settled a bit quicker than Kerkez. I mean, don't get me wrong, he's a terrific young player who's got wonderful energy. We saw his quality last season, but he's been caught out a couple of times, which is going to happen. He's asked to fly forward and sometimes they're going to leave spaces, but defensively, a couple of times positionally."

Murphy added:

"But I think if you're going to learn, then learning from Virgil is probably as good a teacher as you can have. So, I'm sure he'll pick it up more quickly. I mean, I'm not worried about it. I just think Frimpong looks a bit more comfortable, which is a good thing, of course, because that's big roles to fill with Trent leaving. But overall, I mean, it's exciting. I think Liverpool fans generally are really excited.”

Liverpool lost against Crystal Palace on penalties in the FA Community Shield after a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes. They started their Premier League defence with a 4-2 win against Bournemouth but looked vulnerable at the back.

Kerkez made a name for himself at Bournemouth having joined the Cherries in 2023 from Dutch side AZ. He secured a reported £40 million move to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool star agrees personal terms with Bundesliga side: Reports

Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott has reportedly agreed on personal terms with RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old is understood to be keen on a move away from Anfield this summer with the Reds also willing to sell.

As reported by German journalist Florian Plettenberg, RB Leipzig view the Englishman as the potential replacement for Xavi Simons. The Dutch attacking midfielder is set to join Premier League outfit Chelsea.

Arne Slot's side are yet to agree on a fee with RB Leipzig for Elliott but they reportedly want £40 million for the technically gifted attacking midfielder. Elliott is reportedly keen to move to the Red Bull Arena as he wants regular first-team football.

Elliott emerged as one of the most promising youngsters in world football under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. However, he was not quite fancied by Arne Slot last season and played only 822 minutes across competitions. He has made 148 appearances for the Merseyside giants till date scoring 15 times and providing 20 assists.

