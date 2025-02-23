"As handsome as he is useless" - Journalist slams on-loan Chelsea star Joao Felix as Milan lose to Torino

João Félix’s loan spell at AC Milan is not unfolding as he had hoped, with the Chelsea forward coming under heavy criticism following the Rossoneri’s latest defeat.

The 25-year-old left Chelsea in January in search of more playing time. Since arriving at the San Siro, he has struggled to make an impact, prompting concerns about his form and future.

Félix’s move to Milan was meant to be a fresh start after limited opportunities under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

Despite featuring regularly in cup competitions, he made just three Premier League starts before opting for a temporary switch to Italy.

His Milan career began on a promising note, with a goal on his debut in the Italian Cup. However, that early spark has faded, as he failed to register a goal contribution in his last five appearances.

During this difficult spell, Milan has suffered key setbacks, including a Champions League elimination at the hands of Feyenoord and a recent 2-1 loss to Torino, which has dropped them to seventh in Serie A.

The team's poor run of form has led to intense criticism from fans and pundits alike. Italian football journalist Fabio Ravezzani delivered a particularly brutal assessment.

Here's what Ravezzani said on social media:

"Everything is going wrong at Milan. João Félix is as handsome as he is useless."

He also criticized Milan’s defensive struggles and managerial decisions and blamed newly appointed head coach Sergio Conceição for worsening the club’s situation.

Felix was loaned to Barcelona and Chelsea before he secured a permanent move to Stamford Bridge

The harsh words reflect the mounting pressure on both Félix and Milan, as expectations continue to weigh heavily on the team.

The Portuguese forward has been under scrutiny for much of his career since making his £113 million move from Benfica to Atlético Madrid in 2019.

While he won La Liga with Atleti in 2021, he never quite lived up to the immense price tag, and his relationship with manager Diego Simeone deteriorated. Loan spells at Chelsea and Barcelona provided glimpses of his talent but failed to reignite his career.

Milan supporters voiced their frustration after the Torino defeat, booing the players off the pitch. Conceição, who was only appointed in December, acknowledged the growing discontent.

"I am sorry for the fans who were present for these last few games. They are absolutely right to do so. We are Milan, and we take the criticism all together."

With Milan struggling and his own performances under the spotlight, Félix now faces a crucial test of character. He will have an opportunity to silence his critics when Milan travel to Bologna on Thursday.

Whether he can turn his fortunes around remains to be seen, but time is running out for the talented forward to prove his worth in yet another chapter of his turbulent career.

