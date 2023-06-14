"As long as he’s happy, that’s all that matters" - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni gives his take on Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has made his comments following Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami. Messi will join the MLS club as a free agent when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires on June 30.

Scaloni said that he's simply happy to see Messi play and enjoy his football. He said ahead of La Albiceleste's friendly with Australia in Beijing on Thursday (June 16):

“I think it's wonderful that he chooses something that makes him happy playing football, regardless of the league. The important thing is that he feels good at the club. That's what it's all about. He's earned it. As long as he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”

Lionel Messi's illustrious stint in European football comes to an end with his move to Inter Miami. He played for Barcelona and PSG in the continent.

What Wayne Rooney said about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move?

Lionel Messi joining the MLS is a big deal for US football. The Argentine joins legends like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo and Steven Gerrard to have played in the United States.

DC United boss Wayne Rooney has reflected on Messi's transfer, saying that he's keen to see Messi play in the MLS. Speaking about the Argentina captain's transfer, Rooney said (via GOAL):

“It'd be nice if we were his first opponents for D.C. fans to see him up close and for us to challenge ourselves against him. One thing I will say – it’s not going to be easy for him. The league's a difficult league, and I don't think he's going to come over here and absolutely tear it up immediately. He'll have to adapt because it's a bit different; it won't be an easy ride for him.”

Rooney added:

“I think it's great, to bring Messi into the league. We've all seen, over the years, the impact of (Inter Miami co-owner) David Beckham coming in, (former LA Galaxy striker) Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) coming in. Different players from overseas.

"To get Messi in the league, arguably the greatest player of all time, and still – he’s a little bit older – but not long ago, he won the World Cup almost single-handed. It's going to be great for the league, for Miami.”

Lionel Messi's move to the MLS is set to bring eyeballs to the US domestic football scene. With the 2024 Copa America and 2026 FIFA World Cup set to take place in the country, Messi's arrival could be a welcome boost.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes