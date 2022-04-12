"As long as my physique holds up" - PSG superstar reveals how long he intends to continue playing at top level

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-back Sergio Ramos has said that he still has four or five years of top-level football left in him. The 35-year-old added that he intends to see out his contract with Paris, saying he is 'very happy' and remains eager to play.

Having enjoyed 16 trophy-laden seasons at Real Madrid, the Spanish centre-back joined PSG as a free agent at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. He missed the first three months of action at his new club due to a calf injury before making his debut in a 3-1 win at St. Etienne.

Unfortunately, he endured a muscular injury before the next game and missed three more weeks of action.

More frustratingly, he couldn’t play a single UEFA Champions League game for the Ligue 1 giants, with two separate instances of calf injuries keeping him out. The 36-year-old has recently returned to the fold for Paris and is hoping to end the season on a high.

When asked about his future plans, the 36-year-old told Prime Video Sport France (via AS):

“I see myself playing four or five more years at a high level and then another experience. Here in Paris, I have two more years; I'll try to make it three, one more, we'll see.”

Ramos revealed that he is very happy at the Parc des Princes and is looking forward to helping his team, adding:

“As long as my physique holds up, I think my head is very focused. Now I'm very well, very happy, and wanting to play.”

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner has featured in only seven games for the Parisians this season, registering one goal.

PSG might not be too eager to extend Sergio Ramos’ contract

Ramos’ former club Real Madrid only offered him a one-year extension, which the Spaniard turned down.

PSG eventually swooped in to offer him a two-year deal with the option to extend his stay for another year. However, given the way Ramos' season has panned out so far, the Parisians are unlikely to look back on their decision to sign the player with fondness.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with PSG. A picture no one ever thought would exist. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with PSG. A picture no one ever thought would exist. ❗Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with PSG. A picture no one ever thought would exist. https://t.co/9woIJmjDlj

Ramos (as per Sportekz) earns a whopping €156,000 per week, making him one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

To put his numbers into perspective, Achraf Hakimi (€86,500), Presnel Kimpembe (€83,500) and even Marco Verratti (€146,800) earn less than him. PSG might fail to get rid of the player this summer, but unless he redeems himself next season, he is unlikely to be at the club.

Edited by Bhargav