“As a player, you have to be realistic as well” – Kieran Trippier on why he chose Newcastle despite Manchester United interest

Manchester United were one of the clubs who were linked with Kieran Trippier during the winter transfer window before the full-back signed for Newcastle United. Six months later, the player has explained why he chose to join the Magpies despite interest from the Red Devils.

There was much speculation linking Trippier with a return to the Premier League after he helped Atletico Madrid claim the 2020-21 La Liga title. Although he couldn't get the move in the summer, the right-back eventually sealed his much-anticipated return to the English top flight, joining Newcastle United in a deal worth €14 million in January.

Fabrizio Romano



Eddie Howe: "A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move". Official and confirmed. Kieran Trippier joins Newcastle from Atlético Madrid on a permanent move.

Commenting on his United links, the Englishman has confirmed that there was interest from the Premier League giants before his Newcastle switch.

"Yes they were," Trippier told the Mirror (via Metro). "There were a couple of clubs. Me and the manager had a chat at the start of the season and agreed if an opportunity came up I might go. At the start of the season, I had a couple of family problems."

He continued:

"To be fair, they didn’t want to come back. It didn’t happen, so I carried on. I am not one to throw my toys out of the pram when it didn’t happen. I didn’t have to leave Madrid. I want to make that clear. I loved it there, and it was a successful time. I had a few options as well, but for my family, it was important."

The right-back went on to explain that his relationship with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe from their time together at Burnley influenced his decision to chose the Magpies.

NBC Sports Soccer



Newcastle defeated Everton 3-1 today to move out of the relegation zone.

Kieran Trippier scored his first goal for Newcastle in magnificent fashion! Newcastle defeated Everton 3-1 today to move out of the relegation zone.

"I wanted to come back to the north. So there is (Manchester) City and Liverpool. As a player, you have to be realistic as well," he said. "The Newcastle deal happened really quickly. The manager (Eddie Howe) took over, who I knew well, and it was a good decision. This place is a football city, and people are obsessed with their club," the Englishman added.

Manchester United looking to sign a right-back

Trippier in action for the Magpies last season

After missing out on Kieran Trippier in January, Manchester United are now looking to add a new right-back to their ranks this summer. According to Calcio Mercato (via Hard Tackle), the Red Devils have set their eyes on Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

The Serie A giants are said to have placed a €40 million price tag on the defender and are already searching for his replacement. It remains to be seen if Manchester United can wrap up a deal for the player in the next few days.

